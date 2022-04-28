AptarGroup Inc. Q1 Income Drops

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $62.42 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $83.95 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64.22 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $844.93 million from $776.75 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $62.42 Mln. vs. $83.95 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.93 vs. $1.24 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $844.93 Mln vs. $776.75 Mln last year.

