AptarGroup Inc. Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) announced earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $84.30 million, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $54.24 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $92.94 million or $1.39 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.7% to $893.00 million from $836.86 million last year.

