AptarGroup Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) revealed earnings for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $63.63 million, or $0.95 per share. This compares with $55.28 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64.31 million or $0.96 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $844.54 million from $811.03 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $63.63 Mln. vs. $55.28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.95 vs. $0.81 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $844.54 Mln vs. $811.03 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.90 to $1.00

