AptarGroup, Inc. Just Beat EPS By 12%: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.4% to hit US$759m. AptarGroup reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.95, which was a notable 12% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:ATR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

After the latest results, the ten analysts covering AptarGroup are now predicting revenues of US$3.06b in 2021. If met, this would reflect an okay 7.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 26% to US$4.12. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.03b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.03 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$125, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values AptarGroup at US$135 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$96.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await AptarGroup shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the AptarGroup's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting AptarGroup's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 7.4% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.4% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.4% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that AptarGroup is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around AptarGroup's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on AptarGroup. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple AptarGroup analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for AptarGroup that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.