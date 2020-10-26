Dividends
ATR

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 27, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ATR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ATR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $118.35, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATR was $118.35, representing a -3.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $122.44 and a 48.23% increase over the 52 week low of $79.84.

ATR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) and Newell Brands Inc. (NWL). ATR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.05. Zacks Investment Research reports ATR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.13%, compared to an industry average of -5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ATR as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 0.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ATR at 1.57%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATR

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular