AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 27, 2020

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ATR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that ATR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $118.35, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATR was $118.35, representing a -3.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $122.44 and a 48.23% increase over the 52 week low of $79.84.

ATR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) and Newell Brands Inc. (NWL). ATR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.05. Zacks Investment Research reports ATR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.13%, compared to an industry average of -5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATR Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ATR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 0.55% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ATR at 1.57%.

