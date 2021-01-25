AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 26, 2021

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that ATR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATR was $138.19, representing a -2.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $141.33 and a 73.08% increase over the 52 week low of $79.84.

ATR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Entegris, Inc. (ENTG) and Newell Brands Inc. (NWL). ATR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.15.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ATR as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (REGL)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

iShares Trust (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMMV with an increase of 15.64% over the last 100 days. REGL has the highest percent weighting of ATR at 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.