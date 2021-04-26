AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 27, 2021

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.38 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ATR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.56% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $151.45, the dividend yield is 1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATR was $151.45, representing a -0.6% decrease from the 52 week high of $152.36 and a 52.81% increase over the 52 week low of $99.11.

ATR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and Roper Technologies, Inc. (ROP). ATR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.21. Zacks Investment Research reports ATR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.58%, compared to an industry average of 9.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ATR as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (REGL)

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)

iShares Trust (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 18.83% over the last 100 days. REGL has the highest percent weighting of ATR at 2.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.