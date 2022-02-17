AptarGroup Inc. Announces Advance In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $57.61 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $53.23 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $63.04 million or $0.93 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.6% to $813.99 million from $749.33 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $57.61 Mln. vs. $53.23 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.85 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $813.99 Mln vs. $749.33 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.92 - $1.00

