AptarGroup Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $100.87 million, or $1.49 per share. This compares with $62.25 million, or $0.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $103.20 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $848.088 million from $838.480 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.11 to $1.19

