AptarGroup Inc. Q2 Income Climbs

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $111.72 million, or $1.67 per share. This compares with $90.45 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $111.55 million or $1.66 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $966.01 million from $910.06 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

