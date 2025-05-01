AptarGroup Inc. Q1 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - AptarGroup Inc. (ATR) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $78.80 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $83.10 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AptarGroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $81.16 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.1% to $887.31 million from $915.45 million last year.

AptarGroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $78.80 Mln. vs. $83.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue: $887.31 Mln vs. $915.45 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.56 to $1.64

