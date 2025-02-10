AptarGroup Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q4, Increase 27% Y/Y

AptarGroup, Inc. ATR reported fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.26. The bottom line increased 27% year over year from $1.20 per share (including comparable exchange rates). The company expected fourth-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $1.22-$1.30.

On a reported basis, EPS was $1.49 compared with the year-ago quarter’s 93 cents.

AptarGroup’s Q4 Revenues Up 1% Y/Y

Total revenues increased 1.1% year over year to $848 million. However, the reported figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $858 million. Core sales, excluding currency and acquisition effects, improved 2% year over year as improved performances in Closures and Pharma were offset by the weaker performance of the Beauty segment. We expected core sales to rise 2.7% in the quarter.

ATR’s Margins Rise Y/Y in Q4

Cost of sales fell 1.4% year over year to $518.7 million. Gross profit improved 5.5% year over year to $329 million. The gross margin expanded to 38.8% from the prior-year quarter’s 37.2%.

Selling, research, development and administrative expenses inched up 0.2% year over year to $138.5 million. Adjusted operating income increased 10.8% year over year to $127.5 million. The adjusted operating margin was 15%, up from the year-ago quarter’s 13.7%.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 8.6% year over year to $194.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 23% in the fourth quarter compared with 21.4% in the fourth quarter of 2023.

AptarGroup’s Segmental Performances in Q4

Total revenues in the Pharma segment increased 4.1% year over year to $400.7 million. However, the segment’s revenues missed our estimate of $412 million.

Core sales increased 4% from the prior year quarter, aided by the ongoing demand for proprietary drug delivery systems used for allergic rhinitis, emergency medicines and central nervous system therapies, as well as royalty revenues. However, sales from nasal decongestants and saline rinses were down in the quarter due to the weaker 2023-2024 cold and flu season driving customers to adjust inventories. The active material science division grew double digits, reflecting higher tooling sales and a more favorable product mix.

The segment’s adjusted operating income rose 8.6% year over year to $112 million. We predicted a quarterly adjusted operating income of $104 million.

Total revenues in the Beauty segment decreased 4.8% year over year to $274 million due to mix and lower tooling sales. Our estimation for the segment’s revenues was $271.5 million.

Unit volume for the Beauty segment showed a modest improvement, driven by improving sales in North America and Latin America. While the segment saw sales growth in masstige fragrance, personal care and home care, this was not enough to mitigate the impact of lower tooling sales, and decline in sales of prestige fragrance and skincare technologies.

The segment’s adjusted operating income plunged 37% year over year to $13.2 million. The reported figure missed our operating income prediction of $20 million.

Total revenues in the Closures segment rose 4.6% year over year to $173 million. Core sales increased 7%, supported by demand across a number of end markets including food and beverage.

We estimated revenues of $174 million for the quarter. Adjusted operating income was $13 million, reflecting a 60% surge from the year-ago quarter on the back of higher sales and gains from cost containment efforts. Our prediction for the quarter was $12 million.

ATR’s Cash Position at Q4 End

AptarGroup reported cash and cash equivalents of $223.8 million as of Dec. 31, 2024, compared with $223.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2023. The company generated $643 million of cash flow from operations in 2024 compared with $575 million in the prior year.

AptarGroup’s board of directors have authorized the repurchase of $500 million of its common stock, which replaces all previous authorizations. The board also approved the quarterly cash dividend of 45 cents per share.

The dividend will be paid on Feb. 26, 2025, to stockholders of record as of Feb. 5, 2025. During the fourth quarter, AptarGroup repurchased around 218,000 shares for approximately $37 million.

AptarGroup’s Performance in 2024

AptarGroup’s adjusted EPS increased 17.7% year over year to $5.65 in 2024. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $5.38 per share. The company’s guidance for the year was $5.34-$5.42 per share.

Revenues increased 2.7% year over year to $3.58 billion. The metric missed the consensus estimate of $3.6 billion.

AptarGroup’s Q125 Outlook

The company expects first-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS to be in the band of $1.11-$1.19.

ATR Stock’s Price Performance

ATR shares have gained 4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth.



AptarGroup’s Zacks Rank

