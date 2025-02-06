APTARGROUP Earnings Results: $ATR Reports Quarterly Earnings

APTARGROUP ($ATR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.52 per share, beating estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $848,090,000, missing estimates of $860,780,580 by $-12,690,580.
APTARGROUP Insider Trading Activity
APTARGROUP insiders have traded $ATR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT KUHN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 50,663 shares for an estimated $7,599,418.
- STEPHAN B. TANDA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $5,088,116.
- MARC PRIEUR (Segment President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,352 shares for an estimated $1,355,990.
- XIANGWEI GONG (President, Asia) sold 7,200 shares for an estimated $1,054,974
- GAEL TOUYA (Segment President) sold 3,300 shares for an estimated $500,338
- MONNAS GIOVANNA KAMPOURI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,179 shares for an estimated $493,348.
- SHIELA VINCZELLER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 1,660 shares for an estimated $250,904
- HEDI TLILI (Segment President) sold 1,375 shares for an estimated $209,745
- KIMBERLY CHAINEY (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 964 shares for an estimated $162,752
APTARGROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of APTARGROUP stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RIVULET CAPITAL, LLC removed 332,350 shares (-34.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $53,239,146
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 320,797 shares (-72.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $51,388,471
- BOSTON TRUST WALDEN CORP removed 316,106 shares (-21.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,660,252
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 252,779 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,492,668
- FMR LLC added 214,097 shares (+13.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,296,198
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 193,880 shares (-23.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,057,637
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 152,663 shares (-29.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,455,085
APTARGROUP Government Contracts
We have seen $1,133,543 of award payments to $ATR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- RESEARCH CHALLENGES RELATED TO ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY PROPELLANTS IN METERED DOSE INHALERS: $1,106,732
- LYOPHILIZATION RUBBER STOPPERS: $26,811
