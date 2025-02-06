APTARGROUP Earnings Results: $ATR Reports Quarterly Earnings

APTARGROUP ($ATR) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.52 per share, beating estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. The company also reported revenue of $848,090,000, missing estimates of $860,780,580 by $-12,690,580.

APTARGROUP Insider Trading Activity

APTARGROUP insiders have traded $ATR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT KUHN (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 50,663 shares for an estimated $7,599,418 .

. STEPHAN B. TANDA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $5,088,116 .

. MARC PRIEUR (Segment President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,352 shares for an estimated $1,355,990 .

. XIANGWEI GONG (President, Asia) sold 7,200 shares for an estimated $1,054,974

GAEL TOUYA (Segment President) sold 3,300 shares for an estimated $500,338

MONNAS GIOVANNA KAMPOURI has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,179 shares for an estimated $493,348 .

. SHIELA VINCZELLER (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold 1,660 shares for an estimated $250,904

HEDI TLILI (Segment President) sold 1,375 shares for an estimated $209,745

KIMBERLY CHAINEY (EVP and Chief Legal Officer) sold 964 shares for an estimated $162,752

APTARGROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 208 institutional investors add shares of APTARGROUP stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

APTARGROUP Government Contracts

We have seen $1,133,543 of award payments to $ATR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

