AptarGroup awarded $4.8M U.S. federal contract for ActivShield technology

AptarGroup (ATR) announced that it was awarded a contract from the U.S. Federal Government to advance development of its ActivShield technology. This innovative solution sterilizes medical devices and instruments without the need for a power source, making it a versatile solution for numerous environments, including rural areas, military settings and healthcare facilities with limited or no current sterilization capability…”As an innovation leader in pharma dosing, dispensing and protection technologies, we are proud to work with the U.S. Government to advance our ActivShield solution for the sterilization of medical devices and instruments in locations where a power source may not be available, further enhancing its versatility,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO…John Belfance, president of Aptar CSP Technologies, stated, “ActivShield technology is a breakthrough in material science technology that has the potential to dramatically expand reliable instrument sterilization for challenging environments, simplifying processes and helping to save lives. We are grateful for the government’s recognition, which supports the potential of this new technology, and look forward to bringing ActivShield technology to the forefront of sterilization techniques.” The five-year contract is valued at approximately $4.8M..

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ATR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.