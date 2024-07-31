Is AptarGroup (ATR) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is AptarGroup (ATR) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

AptarGroup is one of 218 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. AptarGroup is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATR's full-year earnings has moved 0.5% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, ATR has gained about 17.9% so far this year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have gained an average of 7.6%. As we can see, AptarGroup is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Century Aluminum (CENX). The stock has returned 17.2% year-to-date.

For Century Aluminum, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 487.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, AptarGroup belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 11.7% so far this year, so ATR is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Century Aluminum falls under the Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry. Currently, this industry has 11 stocks and is ranked #187. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +15.7%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on AptarGroup and Century Aluminum as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

