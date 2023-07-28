AptarGroup (ATR) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

AptarGroup, Inc. ATR reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.23, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13. The bottom line increased 26% year over year from 98 cents (including comparable exchange rates).



On a reported basis, earnings per share were $1.24 compared with the year-ago quarter’s 95 cents.



Total revenues increased 6% year over year to $896 million in the reported quarter. The reported figure was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Core sales, excluding currency and acquisition effects, improved 4% year over year due to strong volume growth in the pharma and beauty segments. We expected core sales to be 8.6% in the quarter.



The variance was mainly due to lower-than-expected core sales than our projections for the Beauty and Closure segments, offset by higher-than-expected growth reported by the Pharma segment.

AptarGroup, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AptarGroup, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AptarGroup, Inc. Quote

Operational Update

Cost of sales rose 4.5% year over year to $574 million. Gross profit improved 9% year over year to $322 million. The gross margin expanded to 36% in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s 35%.



Selling, research, development and administrative expenses increased 4.5% year over year to $141 million. Adjusted operating income increased 17.4% year over year to $119 million. The adjusted operating margin was 13.3% in the reported quarter, up from the year-ago quarter’s 12%. Adjusted EBITDA rose 13.3% year over year to $181 million in the second quarter.

Segmental Performances

Total revenues in the Pharma segment increased 15% year over year to $391 million. The reported figure surpassed our estimate of $357 million. Adjusted operating income in the quarter rose 12.7% year over year to $98.5 million. We predicted a quarterly adjusted operating income of $97.7 million.



Total revenues in the Beauty segment increased 3.8% year over year to $330 million. Our estimation for the segment’s revenues was $322 million. Operating income improved 5.8% year over year to $22 million in the first quarter. The reported figure surpassed our predicted operating income of $21 million.



Total revenues in the Closures segment decreased 5.9% year over year to $176 million. We estimated revenues to be $188 million in the quarter. Operating income was $15 million in second-quarter 2023, reflecting growth of 79% from the year-ago quarter. Our prediction for the quarter was $11 million.

Financial Performance

AptarGroup reported cash and cash equivalents of $121 million as of Jun 30, 2023, down from $142 million as of Dec 31, 2022. The company generated $84 million of cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2023 compared with $85 million in the prior-year quarter. As of Jun 30, 2023, long-term debt was approximately $950 million, down from $1,053 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Outlook

AptarGroup estimates third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $1.23-$1.31.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have gained 10.5% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 3.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

AptarGroup currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Some other top-ranked stocks from the Industrial Products sector are Worthington Industries, Inc. WOR, The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW and Terex Corporation TEX. WOR and MTW sport a Zacks Rank #1 at present, and TEX has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Worthington Industries has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 14.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WOR’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $5.65 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved north by 22.6% in the past 60 days. Its shares gained 52.2% in the last year.



Manitowoc has an average trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 256.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTW’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.12 per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 7.8% north in the past 60 days. MTW’s shares gained 57.8% in the last year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Terex’s 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $1.61. Estimates were unchanged in the last 60 days. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 27.1%. TEX gained 81.3% in the last year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (MTW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Worthington Industries, Inc. (WOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Terex Corporation (TEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.