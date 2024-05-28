News & Insights

Aptamer Group Reports Major Shareholding Change

May 28, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

Aptamer Group Plc (GB:APTA) has released an update.

Aptamer Group Plc has notified a significant change in share ownership, with S Chari reaching a 6.04% voting rights threshold as of May 28, 2024. This change represents an increase from the previous notification, where the voting rights were at 5.18%. The company confirmed this notification on the same day, indicating a notable shift in major holdings.

