Aptamer Group Reports Major Shareholding Change

Aptamer Group Plc has notified a significant change in share ownership, with S Chari reaching a 6.04% voting rights threshold as of May 28, 2024. This change represents an increase from the previous notification, where the voting rights were at 5.18%. The company confirmed this notification on the same day, indicating a notable shift in major holdings.

