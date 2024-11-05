Aptamer Group Releases Annual Report and AGM Details

Aptamer Group Plc (GB:APTA) has released an update.

Aptamer Group Plc has released its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ending June 2024 and announced details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 29, 2024, in York. The company, known for its innovative Optimer® binders in the life sciences sector, will disclose AGM voting results to the London Stock Exchange promptly after the meeting. Investors can access these documents and information on the company’s website.

