Aptamer Group Expects FY2026 Revenue To Rise 25%; Sales Pipeline Expands; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Aptamer Group PLC (APTA.L), a developer of synthetic affinity reagents, on Monday provided a trading update for the year ended June 30, 2026, reflecting revenue growth from the previous fiscal year.

Company Profile

Aptamer Group plc is a biotechnology company that develops synthetic Optimer binders for use in diagnostics, therapeutics, research tools, and industrial applications.

The company's Optimer platform is designed to provide an alternative to antibodies and supports drug discovery, biomarker detection, and targeted therapeutic development through commercial partnerships and licensing agreements.

Key 2026 Financial Expectations

Aptamer expects revenue for fiscal 2026 to increase 25% year over year to approximately 1.5 million Pounds from 1.2 million pounds in the prior year. The company said revenue growth was driven by fee-for -service programs and initial licensing revenue.

2025 Financial Results

For the year ended June 30, 2025, the company reported a loss before taxation of 2.57 million pounds.

Loss and total comprehensive loss recorded for the year was 2.42 million pounds, or 0.14 pence per share.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was 2.19 million pounds.

As of June 30, 2025, Aptamer recorded cash and cash equivalents of 1.06 million pounds.

2026 Operational Highlights

Sales pipeline increased 55% to 4.8 million pounds.

The company delivered Optimer binders to a global life sciences company under a commercial license that includes a 2% royalty on future product sales, subject to successful validation.

Progressed the food fortification rapid test programme, with binders expected to be supplied to Imperial College London in July 2026 for lateral flow device development.

Outlook

The company said that it enters 2027 with a growing revenue base, supported by an order book of 0.6 million pounds.

Chief Executive Officer Arron Trolley commented "With a strong sales pipeline, increasing commercial traction and an emerging licensing revenue stream, we believe the Group is well positioned to continue its progress into financial year 2027 and beyond."

The company said its April 2026 fundraise of 4.1 million pounds provides a cash runway into at least 2028, supporting continued execution of its commercial and development strategy.

APTA.L has traded between 0.32 pounds and 1.57 pounds over the last year.

APTA.L is currently trading up 3.05% to 0.48 pounds on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.