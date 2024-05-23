News & Insights

Aptamer Group Clinches Key Pharma Contracts

May 23, 2024 — 03:13 am EDT

Aptamer Group Plc (GB:APTA) has released an update.

Aptamer Group Plc has announced new contracts worth up to £275,000, including agreements with three of the top ten global pharma companies to develop its novel Optimer binders. These deals, part of a growing £3.2m sales pipeline, signal increasing market confidence in Aptamer’s technology and promise potential follow-on contracts. The partnerships are set to enhance drug manufacturing, immunoassay platforms, and flow cytometry assays, underlining the Optimer platform’s commercial potential and versatility.

