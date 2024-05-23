News & Insights

APT Satellite Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 23, 2024 — 06:09 am EDT

APT Satellite Holdings (HK:1045) has released an update.

APT Satellite Holdings Limited announced the successful passing of all proposed resolutions at their Annual General Meeting held on May 23, 2024. Shareholders overwhelmingly approved the company’s audited financial statements, director re-elections, and a final dividend of HK14.50 cents per share, along with mandates to repurchase and issue company shares. The company also received approval for amendments to its bye-laws, with almost all votes cast in favor of the proposed changes.

