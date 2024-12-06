News & Insights

APT Satellite Changes Hong Kong Share Registrar

December 06, 2024 — 03:37 am EST

APT Satellite Holdings (HK:1045) has released an update.

APT Satellite Holdings announces a change in its Hong Kong share registrar and transfer office, moving to Tricor Investor Services Limited starting January 1, 2025. This transition requires shareholders to lodge share transfer applications with Tricor, ensuring a smooth transfer process. Investors should note the new arrangements for collecting share certificates after December 31, 2024.

For further insights into HK:1045 stock, check out TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

