APT Electronics Shareholders Pledge Shares for Loan

APT Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced that its controlling shareholder group, including Guangzhou Jingling and Guangzhou Jingshi Investment Partnerships, has pledged a portion of their shares totaling approximately 2.18% of the company’s issued share capital to China Merchants Bank. This move is part of a strategy to secure a commercial loan aimed at funding incentive shares for employee participants involved in share incentive schemes. The bank involved is an independent third party, ensuring no conflicts of interest.
