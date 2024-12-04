APT Electronics Shareholders Pledge Shares for Loan

APT Electronics Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2551) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

APT Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced that its controlling shareholder group, including Guangzhou Jingling and Guangzhou Jingshi Investment Partnerships, has pledged a portion of their shares totaling approximately 2.18% of the company’s issued share capital to China Merchants Bank. This move is part of a strategy to secure a commercial loan aimed at funding incentive shares for employee participants involved in share incentive schemes. The bank involved is an independent third party, ensuring no conflicts of interest.

For further insights into HK:2551 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.