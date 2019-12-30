Apropos of Canada

Today, Chris Hill and Bill Barker, with special guest Canadian extraordinaire Jim Gillies, share a bottle of bourbon for 72 minutes and talk about whatever they want. No market news, only the vaguest of company mentions -- Disney, because Jim is a Star Wars nerd -- and no investing advice, but a lot of other odds and ends, including:

Overrated/Underrated: Canadian culture edition.

Reflecting on some 80s and 90s comedy greats.

Delightfully wrong sci-fi movie predictions.

The city of Guelph as a quasi-magical entity.

How Jim broke multiple ribs cycling and then continued to ride.

Hot takes on all three Star Wars trilogies.

Tim Hortons vs. Dunkin' Donuts.

Listen at your own discretion.

To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.

10 stocks we like better than Walmart

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have an investing tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Walmart wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

{% render_component 'sa-returns-as-of' type='rg'%}

This video was recorded on Dec. 19, 2019.

Chris Hill: It's Saturday, Dec. 21. Welcome to yet another bonus episode of MarketFoolery, a little thing we like to call Apropos of Nothing because it has nothing to do with investing or business or stocks. So, by all means, please skip this episode. Move on to whatever else is in your podcast queue.

A few weeks ago, Bill Barker and I hung out in the studio with our longtime friend and colleague, Jim Gillies. It was just the three of us, as well as a very nice bottle of bourbon that was a gift from one of our listeners. If this is your first time listening to an Apropos of Nothing, I hope you enjoy eavesdropping on our conversation. And, again, please don't listen to this thinking that at some point, we're going to start talking about stocks. We don't, at any point. We do, however, talk about comedy, science fiction, movies, and since Jim Gillies is from Canada, we start with a classic Canadian film.

Jim Gillies: Do you remember the movie Strange Brew?

Hill: Yes.

Bill Barker: Yes.

Gillies: Strange Brew, Bob and Doug McKenzie --

Barker: What an offensive question, "Do you remember that?"

Gillies: I was maybe nine or 10 years old, going to hockey practice because I'm a cliche. In the Rattletrap Arena in Pickering, Ontario where I was living. There was two ice pads and we were playing on one ice pad, and we look over at the other ice pad --

Hill: I'm sorry, ice pad?

Gillies: A rink, a hockey rink. So, we're on the one, and over on the other, they've got weird things up for boards. They look almost like, are those beer cartons? And they've got two sets of players out there, except one looks like a team of Stormtroopers from Star Wars, and one looks like a team of Darth Vaders from Star Wars. And as a nine or 10 year old kid, I'm like, well, that's cool. And we're not sure. They were filming the hockey scene for Strange Brew, right there. [laughs] And I had no idea about that until I actually saw the movie Strange Brew a couple years and I was like, [gasps]. [laughs]

Barker: You have been closer to an interesting event at the age of nine than I ever have been in my life.

Gillies: But we have no idea what's going on at the time. We're just like, "That looks weird. OK, let's go play over here." [laughs]

Barker: And, Bob and Doug McKenzie, realistically the best-known Canadians in America. I mean, if you're asked to name --

Gillies: Either them or Celine Dion.

Barker: Isn't she French or something?

Hill: For a stretch of time, yeah. I think that's true. Bob and Doug.

Gillies: Coo roo coo coo, coo coo coo coo.

Hill: Nobody asked you to sing. Let's talk about Guelph for a second, because Guelph is a place that sounds like it's in Middle Earth. And I'm just curious if it's only me and Barker and probably most Americans who think that, or, in Canada, does the name Guelph get a laugh or a smile at least

Gillies: I've always thought the name Guelph sounds like a body function. "Excuse me, I'm going to go Guelph now." We're 45 minutes outside of Toronto. Half the city gets up every morning and drives to Toronto. Why, I don't know. But it's become a bit of a feeder community. You can be in the big city and hang out in the big city without having to pay big city prices and put up with the big city most of the time. It's not a bad place to live. But, yeah, it sounds ridiculous, and it's a very ... I'll call it a greenie-weenie town. It's very green, environmentally focused. Provincially, we elected the only Green MP. And that's a good thing, I think, most days. But I've only lived there for 23 years. I'm not too sure I really have a well-formed opinion.

Barker: Demographically, Guelph, more orcs, elves, or dwarves?

Gillies: [laughs] Definitely dwarves.

Barker: It is part of Middle Earth, isn't it?

Hill: Probably.

Gillies: Pretty much.

Barker: One assumes.

Hill: Is Guelph known for anything in particular, whether it's an event or a part of Guelph you should go to if you visit?

Gillies: One of the best parts of Guelph -- this is 100% serious, as opposed to most of the stuff, which will only be about 50% serious -- there is a music festival every year called Hillside Festival. And it is one of the larger music festivals in Ontario, in Canada. It has successfully outlived a bunch that have come and gone that have tried to be larger, and of course blown their brains out financially. And they've done it by, they've always got a fairly eclectic lineup, a lot of independent artists. They'll have one or two names that you've probably heard of, but if you follow the independent music scene, you'll have more choice. It's extremely environmentally friendly, green. There's no corporate advertising. There is no water bottles allowed, for example. There's no bottled water sold for $5. They bring in tanker trucks up of City of Guelph water, and you fill up your reusable bottle. They have a green roof on the stage. There's multiple stages. There's all kinds of ... how do I put this delicately? Feel-good stories. "Here's the yoga thing over here. Here's the learning-to-chant workshop over here." Let's put it this way. When Canada legalized marijuana, let's say Guelph was already a few years ahead of them.

Barker: [laughs] Full tank of gas, gas up the car, you've got to get from Guelph to America as quickly as possible --

Gillies: 1.5 hours to Buffalo. No problem. Don't even need to gas up the car fully.

Barker: How long does it take you, from your hometown, to get to America?

Hill: [laughs] Wait, my hometown, in Maine?

Gillies: [laughs] That's not America, right?

Hill: How long it takes to get to Canada?

Barker: [laughs] No, to the rest of America.

Hill: Oh, the rest of America? I mean, two hours gets you to the New Hampshire border, so really, figure another 30 minutes on top of that to get to Massachusetts.

Barker: [laughs] Do you consider that the start of America?

Hill: It's a gratuitous shot at New Hampshire.

Barker: OK. You actually come from the farther northern point than Jim.

Hill: Yeah. I was a little surprised to learn that recently. We were just looking at a map and like, "Wait, where is Guelph? It's so much further south." But what's the snowfall like? You have the lake nearby.

Gillies: We're on the right side of the lake, though.

Barker: How many feet of snow right now?

Gillies: Right now? Well, when I left, zero. But I was informed this morning -- by the way, this might be a posthumous program for me.

Barker: Are people worried about that, snow, this deep into November?

Gillies: Well, I'm fairly I'm fairly certain I'm being murdered when I get home because the first thing I did is, I left my significant other -- the night before, I left at four in the morning. There was a sleepover for my daughter and seven of her closest friends were screaming and yelling all night. And then I bugged out at four in the morning. So, I was popular for that already. Then, I was informed this morning that, yes, apparently, eight to 12 inches of snow is going to fall today, thank you for leaving your car in the garage and leaving me outside. So, I'm pretty sure I'm dying when I get home.

Barker: Well done. Do you want to go to Mount Rushmore yet? Are you ready?

Gillies: Sure.

Barker: Canadian Mount Rushmore.

Gillies: Oh, we can do Canadians?

Barker: No, you don't have to.

Gillies: Good.

Barker: You haven't played this game before.

Gillies: I have some for my Mount Rushmore, but they're not Canadian.

Barker: No, they don't need to be. Ours need to be Canadian, and then you can pick on us for our limited knowledge of Canada -- or Canadia, as it might be called, for all we know.

Gillies: Sure.

Hill: Canadiana, I think.

Barker: Oh, OK. My apologies.

Hill: I think in the western part of the country, that's how it's pronounced. We were talking about this earlier today --

Barker: We'll just come up with it together. There's going to be a lot of overlap, and the points where we disagree, which will actually be interesting.

Hill: Lorne Michaels is absolutely on the Mount Rushmore of comedy in Canada.

Barker: Yes. He's arguably somebody I thought about for the Mount Rushmore of all comedy, including Americans.

Hill: The only non-American to be awarded the Mark Twain prize for American humor. So, there you go.

Barker: Basically an American.

Gillies: You're welcome, America.

Barker: He's from Ontario, surely. He seems American, in a British way.

Hill: He's from the part of the map that's basically America. Who else are you putting on there?

Barker: Well, it's got to be John Candy.

Gillies: Solid.

Hill: OK.

Barker: OK? You've got three better than John Candy?

Hill: Make your case.

Barker: The problem is, it's hard for me to separate all of the SCTV talent and give it to any one individual. I might go three out of four, after Lorne Michaels, maybe Dan Aykroyd's on there as well. But, if I have to go with individuals from SCTV, John Candy is the one I'm going to go with.

Hill: We agree, Lorne Michaels, No. 1, no questions asked. And I'm questioning, John Candy is absolutely your second pick for Mount Rushmore.

Barker: Yes.

Hill: OK. He is right on the edge for me.

Barker: OK, who do you have at No. 2?

Hill: I would put Dan Aykroyd No. 2.

Barker: I mean, I can't hit you too hard for that.

Hill: And I would put Martin Short number three.

Barker: I've enjoyed it -- see, I think -- OK, wait, Martin Short's on my list. Again, it's hard for me to separate the work because I think all of their best work was on SCTV. For me. For my particular enjoyment of their comedy lives.

Hill: The chair recognizes the gentleman from Guelf who is simmering.

Gillies: No, I just ... there's just that one person who, you understand that they're important, and you see the comedy --

Hill: But you don't find them funny at all.

Gillies: Not at all. Nothing.

Barker: I'm part pressed to talk about Martin Short's work in movies, as putting him on Rushmore. It's really his sketch work.

Hill: I agree with that.

Barker: And even his work with Steve Martin, which I've watched on Netflix --

Gillies: The Three Amigos?

Barker: Not the Three Amigos. Global Tour. I think they're in Australia right now, doing this tour together. It was not as funny as I had hoped it would be the time that I watched it. It's on Netflix. It's very different from seeing it live -- as you, a professional standup comedian, can attest.

Hill: I've got those three. For the fourth spot, John Candy, I'm considering. I'm considering Catherine O'Hara.

Barker: I can see Catherine O'Hara. Sure. And this is where ranking SCTV people against each other, I have cognitive dissonance doing so, because it was their work together that was so great.

Hill: Yes. And Catherine O'Hara has the benefit of doing amazing work in movies. She's so funny in things like A Mighty Wind and those Eugene Levy, Christopher Guest movies.

Barker: But, again, it's her work with Eugene Levy that stands out.

Hill: And John Candy is no longer with us.

Barker: Wow. You're taking points away for dying?

Hill: I'm not taking points away.

Barker: Dead people are dead to you?

Gillies: That's harsh.

Barker: If you're thinking about movie work, I mean, I think he's got higher highs than Catherine O'Hara, who has been a great ensemble character actress, and has done nothing. I love her work, but I don't know -- is Andrea Martin Canadian?

Hill: Yeah.

Barker: I saw her on stage once. Awfully good. I haven't seen Catherine O'Hara.

Hill: You're not putting her on Mount Rushmore, though, are you?

Barker: She hasn't followed up SCTV on film as strongly.

Gillies: She was in My Big Fat Greek Wedding and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2.

Barker: See? Plus points, and negative points.

Gillies: [laughs]

Barker: It's a wash. [laughs]

Hill: I'm betting everybody who was in My Big Fat Greek Wedding signed up very quickly for the sequel.

Barker: I mean, Dave Thomas, Rick Moranis, it all blends together. They're all so good. Speaking of Strange Brew and the McKenzie Brothers.

Hill: I was looking over this list on ranker.com --

Barker: Oh, you cheated?

Hill: [laughs] No. I was reminded of the fact -- maybe I'm the only one for whom this phenomenon exists, but, my memory is that when Mike Myers was on Saturday Night Live, and was incredibly popular for his sketch work there, and then, of course, he goes on to do the Austin Powers movies and that sort of thing, my memory is that the fact that she was from Canada got name-checked all the time, in a way that really didn't with John Candy or even Martin Short. It was like, " he's Canadian." Like, why do you keep saying that like he's from Mars?

Gillies: It's just Scarborough.

Hill: Yeah, he's from Canada, I get it.

Gillies: I have an investing tie-in for Mike Myers.

Barker: Mike Myers, I think, as a writer for the show, was probably the one doing that, rather than other writers, would be my guess.

Gillies: He was proud of his Scarborough roots.

Hill: No, the media! The media mentioned it all the time. I'm like, "Yeah, we know!"

Barker: Well, the SCTV personnel -- and the origin, of course, of Doug and Bob McKenzie, ?

Hill: I don't know.

Barker: SCTV had a show, for those that don't know at all, in the 70s and 80s, and it was in various formats and various places, but it originated from Canada. And it was, Canada has got a minute, a minute and a half, something like that, fewer commercials in a half hour than American TV at the time.

Gillies: I feel that's no longer the case.

Barker: So, when they recorded, there was either some extra time, or there was a requirement in Canada that you had to place a certain amount of Canadian content --

Gillies: That is still enforced.

Barker: -- within each half hour or each hour --

Gillies: Within a 24-hour period.

Barker: So, they needed to put an extra minute in their show and make it Canadian, or a minute and a half, or whatever it was. So, they felt, "Well, this is stupid. We're going to go over the top. What does that even mean for a sketch comedy show?" So, they did improv. It's all improv. And they would just sit there and drink the beer and record a bunch of takes until they got something that they would use. But it was all derived from this requirement of putting a minute, a minute and a half, of Canadian material into the show.

Hill: And with that, the launch to the Strange Brew movie, and then –

Barker: Influence on Gillies.

Hill: The influence on Gillies, and the 12 Days of Christmas that they did with Geddy Lee from Rush.

Barker: If we're doing the Mount Rushmore of Canadian bands, Rush would be at least three of them.

Gillies: They're in the top 10.

Hill: What is your investing connection to Mike Myers? And it's Mike Myers the comedian, not Michael Myers the serial killer from the Halloween movies.

Gillies: Can't they be both?

Hill: It would explain a lot.

Gillies: No, no. Now, look, in fairness, after he destroyed his career with The Love Guru, the man did need some gigs. But, his older brother was the head of marketing or the head of product or somebody like that for Sears. You may remember Sears as the as the now officially bankrupt but long suffering, long failing darling of value investors. "It's going to come back! It's going to come back! This time, for real!"

Hill: "It's a real estate play!"

Gillies: "It's a real estate play!" Well, it's a zero now. So, he was fairly high up in Sears Canada and Sears owned like 95% of Sears Canada or whatever. I think they brought the whole thing in before they finally imploded. But, one holiday season, I'm guessing three, four, five years ago, Mike Myers starts doing a commercial for his brother for Sears Canada. Like, "Come to Sears for all your holiday needs!" And it was kind of sad. He was clearly doing it for his brother, to help out with his brother, but it was kind of sad to see Austin Powers, to see this guy from SNL, hawking crap from Sears. And the coda to that was when Sears Canada went down and they basically fired everybody and laid off everybody on the way up to it finally slipping beneath the waves, this thing came out -- one of the firings in the latest round was Mike Myers' brother.

Hill: So, the commercials were not done in a tongue-in-cheek, ironic way?

Gillies: It was like, "Look at me, I'm Mike Myers, and this is my brother."

Hill: It wasn't like Will Ferrell, with the Funny or Die people, did the Pabst Blue Ribbon ads?

Gillies: No. I think it was actually, legitimately, seriously trying to drum up interest in coming to Sears. I'm sure you had this down here as well -- you would get the Sears wish book every year in November? And of course, everybody of our generation would start going through and, "I want this, and I want this," as a kid. I think it was an attempt to jump-start that for a digital age. And you just can't do it.

Barker: Can we talk about that for a second, the Funny or Die thing? Actually, I'm going to pivot slightly to College Humor. You'd made a reference which I didn't pick up a couple days ago, when we were -- this will be a surprise to longtime listeners -- getting coffee. But, to Rocky, for having ended the Cold War in Rocky 4. I had never seen that --

Hill: You'd never seen Rocky 4?

Barker: I'd seen Rocky 4, but not the College Humor 30 for 30 spoof. Were you referring to that?

Hill: No, I was just referring to Rocky 4.

Barker: OK, so, 30 for 30, College Humor did a couple of spoofs on 30 for 30, and one of the was on Rocky ending the Cold War, in the deadpan 30 for 30 style. It's about a four, five-minute clip. I was listening to the 30 for 30 podcast where they had a show on the fakes of 30 for 30. One of them was a 30 for 30 spoof take on Space Jam. Just, taking Space Jam seriously and reviewing how remarkable it was that Michael Jordan was able to lead a team with Bugs Bunny, etc., to beat these alien monsters. So, I thought that's what you were referring to. But, there is a pretty good take on how remarkable it was for the Politburo to stand up and start rooting for Rocky because his Rocky spirit? [laughs]

Hill: You know, the underdog, America -- I don't know. I don't know. It's one of those things where, at the time, you're in high school, it's like, "Yeah!" And then pretty quickly thereafter, I was like, "Wait a minute, what happened? Why was the -- OK, alright." I mean, the fight was good.

Barker: I was thinking, if MarketFoolery wanted to start doing spoofs on itself, seriously do a show, seriously taking the day's events, covering major fictional works as if they were news of the day. Like, Wall Street, "Today, Gordon Gekko went to jail." Do we have any thoughts on that sort of thing?

Hill: We actually did a version of that, I'm pretty sure it was this year. It was either this year or last year, the April Fools --

Barker: Oh, I don't listen.

Hill: [laughs] Neither do I. The April 1 episode, I think it was this year, basically took fictional companies --

Barker: Are you still on your first glass?

Hill: Yeah.

Barker: You'll edit this part out, right? The peer pressure?

Hill: It's always possible. So, April 1, did an episode that was talking about fictional companies from past Motley Fool jokes that we've done in the past. So, 20 years ago, during the dot-bomb explosion, the joke was about a fictional dot-com company called e-meringue. It was a guy running an auto parts company, and then he starts a meringue business.

Gillies: Today it would be a cannabis company.

Barker: Still, I would say, top Motley Fool April Fool's.

Hill: It's definitely a top three joke.

Barker: My favorite.

Hill: So, we talked about e-meringue --

Barker: For ambition and execution, I think e-meringue.

Hill: Oh, yeah. Roman Financial Services, based on the original joke that Tom and David Gardner did in the early 1990s basically as a way to teach people online in the earliest days of online stock forums that penny stocks were really bad idea. So, they create this fake account. They create a fictional character named Joey Roman. And he has a newsletter called Routine for Roman, and he's just promoting these fake companies and just saying, "I recommended this company at $0.20 a share. I got out at $0.50. Doubling your money is routine for Roman."

So, we did this episode and just did what you're talking about, treated it like, "Oh, yeah, this is real news." Got some angry emails. Got a couple of angry emails from people.

Barker: Which is always what you're looking for from an April Fool's joke.

Hill: Yeah.

Barker: It is, right?

Hill: You got the email from people who were like, "That was great. I loved it." You get the email from people who are saying, "I've never heard of these companies, and then I remembered what day it was." But there were two or three email from people that were so angry, and how dare you. It was literally like, "You think you're so smart, fooling people." Like, the name of our company is The Motley Fool. I get that your feelings are hurt; there's no way for you to be financially hurt by these companies because they don't exist. Roman Financial Services is not a public company that you can trade.

Barker: So, it works as an April Fool's joke in large part because people don't know the old jokes. What I'm picturing is a cousin to that, but like, as you like to refer to, the news fairy arrived, and the Duke brothers went bankrupt today. The lead stories are classic pieces of cinema or TV that alright-thinking Americans should be familiar with and even perhaps --

Gillies: Occasionally Canadians, too.

Barker: Yeah. Cover the Duke brothers being ruined as a news story.

Hill: I'm pretty sure April 1st --

Barker: Not necessarily as an April Fool's joke.

Hill: -- falls on a weekday. That might be something we can slip in.

Barker: OK.

Hill: Can we talk about Gillies' nerdery for a second? His level of level of nerdery?

Barker: His level of nerdery?

Hill: Or just where the nerdery lies?

Gillies: I'm intrigued. [laughs] What are we talking about?

Barker: You want to put some bumpers on that. You don't want to invite some nerd to go to nerdy on his stuff, and then just not rein it in at all, because that could be --

Gillies: [laughs] What could go wrong?

Barker: That could be a chunk of time.

Hill: It could be. No, I'm just curious about the origin --

Barker: Liquefaction.

Hill: [laughs]

Gillies: [laughs] That was great.

Hill: We'll come back to liquefaction. No, based on conversations we've had in person, and also just someone who sees what you post on Facebook, cycling. I think of you as a cycling nerd. And absolutely a Star Wars nerd.

Barker: Can you be a cycling nerd? If you can be one, Jim is one, you're saying.

Gillies: I'm a failed cycling nerd because your classic road cyclist is 5-foot-7, 145 pounds. I know you're not filming this --

Hill: Tom Cruise.

Gillies: -- I am not 5-foot-7, and I've not been 145 pounds since I was 14 years old.

Barker: You're like 6-foot-2, 185.

Gillies: [laughs] Thank you? Let me assure the three listeners still around, no, I'm not.

Hill: Nobody's listening at this point.

Barker: There's nobody listening. Pressure's off.

Gillies: I do have five bicycles, if that's any indication.

Hill: Five?!

Gillies: Yes. Well, you have different uses.

Barker: That's more like a fan or an addict than a nerd.

Gillies: I did actually hold myself off. It was a really great price, but I didn't buy a sixth bicycle that, where the water bottle holder traditionally is, there was a built-in flask.

Hill: That's probably a good idea.

Gillies: My significant other was telling me, "No, you should buy it. You deserve this bike. You should buy it." I was like, "I don't know where I'm going to put it."

Hill: She's not saying that today.

Gillies: No, she's going to murder me when I get home. Not after I left her with --

Barker: A house full of snow.

Hill: As someone who owns zero bicycles, what are the five bicycles used for?

Gillies: I have two road bikes. Long distance, racing-ish, or long distance group rides or whatever. We're talking 60 to 100 kilometers, for example --

Hill: I have to do math, hold on.

Gillies: 60 miles is 100 kilometers. I have a general runabout hybrid bike just for going downtown for coffee on a Saturday morning, go to the farmers market. I have a tandem bike because I have ridden from one end of Ontario to the other end of Ontario with one child on the back, and when they were smaller, I used to have a trailer that would also fit behind the tandem bike, so the three of us could go wherever.

Hill: What is that distance, one end of Ontario to the other?

Gillies: It was from Ottawa down to Windsor. From where I am in Guelph, Windsor is about 280 kilometers, and Ottawa is 500 and change, 600. It's somewhere between 800 and 900 kilometers, on a tandem. The kid did all the work, let's be honest. And one time we went to Sandusky, Ohio from Guelph. That took my daughter and I four days to do so.

Barker: So, that's a long distance thing.

Gillies: Yeah. You're packing your stuff. The bike is fully bike packed. You've got your tent on it and you've got your sleeping bag.

Barker: Chris is a long distance runner, as you know.

Gillies: And a standup comedian.

Barker: A marathoner. Hospitalized more often than not when he marathons. How many hospital visits for that --

Gillies: Zero.

Barker: Really?

Gillies: Zero.

Barker: Interesting.

Gillies: I've been incredibly fortunate.

Barker: It just sounds like you weren't trying hard enough.

Gillies: Well, yeah, really.

Barker: If you cared --

Gillies: So, there was this one time -- this was my brilliant idea. It was, flash forward, not a brilliant idea. We were going to go to Montreal for the weekend, but she was going to drive, and I would ride my bike. I left Sunday, because we're going for the following weekend. So, it's going to take me six days of riding to get there. So, I get about 100 kilometers from my house, and I'm right downtown Toronto -- because there's a waterfront trail that runs along Lake Ontario. So, I cut down to there from Guelph, and I was going all the way along. And I'm pretty much right in front of the Skydome, or Rogers Centre now, where the Blue Jays play. And my front tire hit an asphalt and concrete seam, which had the impact of stopping the front tire dead. And I did not stop dead. The back tire kept going and I kept going. So I landed and, unbeknownst to me, cracked two ribs.

Hill: How is that unbeknownst to you?

Gillies: Well, I didn't think it was that bad. I thought I could shake it off. And so I got back on the bike --

Barker: Was it the flask?

Gillies: [laughs] It was not. This was one of the road bikes. I'd gone for a week. I was staying at my buddy's place, which is 160 kilometers from my house, the first night. He has a trailer. I was going to stay at his trailer the next night, which is another 120 kilometers past that. And then I had a couple of fleabag motels I was going to stay at along the way. The whole thing was planned. I was traveling with very minimal stuff, just a couple things in my backpack. Very minimal, and my partner was going to bring my stuff to Montreal for the weekend.

So, I get back on the bike, and I ride that last 60 kilometers, which is the longest 60 kilometers of my life, from where I cracked out to my friend's place just east of Toronto. And I'm still hurting. Too stupid to go to hospital, of course. And I still thought I was going to keep going. And then that night, I was crashing at my friend's place. I lie down in the bed, and I suddenly realize I can't breathe because my chest won't expand anymore, because these ribs are no longer structural components, they're just kind of floating there. So, it was at that point I said, "Yeah, I'm going to call this one off."

So I had to get on the train to get back to Guelph, and went to the hospital. That was just me solo, no tandem. So, that's the worst one ever.

Hill: That would be dumb if you or I did that, but you're an engineer by training, so I expect you to know better --

Gillies: Yeah, this was stupid. This was really stupid.

Hill: -- about how the body is constructed.

Gillies: Oh, I have a snow bike, too.

Barker: I have questions. This is rapid fire questions.

Hill: Real quick, snow bike. Regular bike with snow tires? Chains?

Gillies: Fat tires. Five-inch tires.

Barker: How many snowmobiles do you have?

Gillies: Zero.

Hill: I believe they're called snow machines.

Gillies: Also zero.

Barker: Only in Alaska.

Hill: OK, go on.

Barker: In Maine, you don't call them snow machines, do you?

Hill: No, snowmobiles.

Barker: You speak English in Maine.

Hill: Well, there's a fair amount of French spoken in Maine, too.

Barker: Is there? Is there a big French population there?

Hill: Oh, yeah.

Barker: The Quebecois, same-ish?

Hill: Ish.

Barker: OK.

Hill: Go on.

Barker: So, I was listening to a podcast this morning, doing an overrated/underrated thing, which you do sometimes. Halloween candy and other topics. Canada topics. Overrated/underrated, for Jim. I'm not looking for long answers. I'm looking for a quick take, then we'll drive into some ditches of pointlessness.

Overrated or underrated, the Maple Leafs?

Gillies: Overrated. That hurts as a fan, but overrated.

Barker: Any thoughts on that?

Hill: No.

Barker: I mean, we don't get it. We don't get it because the equivalent in the U.S. is basically the Yankees.

Gillies: No, the Yankees win sometimes. I've seen them win the World Series in my lifetime. I have not and will not see the Toronto Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup in my lifetime.

Barker: You have to believe you'll see them --

Gillies: No.

Barker: No? Never? Is the ownership ... or is it just bad luck? Or are there structural issues --

Gillies: Right now, there's a structural issue.

Barker: Which is what?

Gillies: They're too soft. They're going to go into the playoffs and they're just going to have their hats handed to them by Boston again, or Washington --

Barker: Is that because ownership doesn't know how to run the business?

Gillies: It's because the current general manager thinks that everyone should love each other, and you don't need to play hard in the playoff game. He's really big into skill --

Barker: That doesn't sound like hockey to me.

Gillies: Well, he's all big into skill and speed.

Barker: Is he European?

Gillies: [laughs] No, he's from Ontario.

Barker: I don't get it. I don't get it. Loons?

Gillies: Loons, underrated.

Barker: They're pretty-sounding birds, what else do --

Gillies: Attack ducks. You can get them 100 feet underwater. You are not safe. They're going to come get you.

Barker: Montreal?

Gillies: Underrated. Montreal's great. I love Montreal.

Barker: I love Montreal.

Gillies: I'm not saying that because I was born there.

Barker: Is there an issue, like Toronto, Montreal, where you're supposed to bad mouth them out of loyalty --

Gillies: 40 years ago, maybe. I don't know.

Barker: No?

Gillies: I love all my country. Except for Edmonton. And Winnipeg.

Barker: But if you're in Toronto -- [laughs] alright, what's wrong with those places?

Gillies: There are days -- this is dead serious -- when it is legitimately warmer on Mars than it is in Winnipeg.

Barker: But is Winnipeg overrated or underrated?

Gillies: Winnipeg is -- how many Canadians listen to this? Winnipeg is awful. It's either frozen or it's mosquito season.

Barker: Got any more?

Hill: No, you're the one with the list. Go for it.

Barker: It's a short list. I mean, that's all the things I can think of.

Hill: The only other one I was going to throw out there was Canadian bacon, of course.

Barker: Canadian bacon, sure.

Gillies: It's just brined pork loin.

Hill: OK.

Gillies: Can you like bacon and --

Barker: It includes in its title "bacon."

Gillies: Bit of a misnomer.

Barker: Your expectations are very high, and then you have it, and you're like, "That wasn't bacon."

Gillies: Not bacon.

​Barker: ​Not bacon. Overrated, I say.

Gillies: Misnamed, I'll say.

Barker: Then rename it.

Gillies: Not my department.

Barker: Canadian pork loin. Much of what I know about Tim Hortons I know from talking to you. And you're not a fan. And the expansion of Tim Hortons would make sense to me if you were like, "No, you just don't get it."

Gillies: Well, it's better than Dunkin' Donuts.

Hill: Oh, OK.

Gillies: [laughs] And we're done.

Barker: Those are fighting words.

Gillies: Gillies is out of here.

Barker: And, go!

Gillies: So, Tim Hortons. I'm less negative on it. As a stock, I actually like the stock --

Hill: No, we're not talking about stocks. This is Apropos of Canada.

Gillies: Right. So, as an experience, it's suboptimal most of the time. My son, when he was about five years old, I think, made some mention, he noticed that I never went to Tim Hortons back then.

Barker: Were you planning on raising him as a Canadian? Is he raised as a Canadian?

Gillies: We do try. But, he noticed, and he said, "Daddy, why don't you drink Tim Hortons?" And I said, "Because it tastes like ash." And he looked at me like -- he didn't think I said ash. He thought I said a similar three-letter word. It's just very ... I equate a lot of the tastes of Tim Hortons, I had a lot of friends in high school, shall we say, who started smoking cigarettes a little early. You used to be able to smoke in coffee shops and restaurants in Canada. So, you'd hang out with your buddies in high school, and half of them are smoking, and the place smells like ash. That was Tim Hortons for me.

They've grown up a lot. I'm not a sweet drink guy. I'm not like a whipped cream and frou-frou or whatever. So, from a pure coffee perspective, I much prefer Starbucks. There's also a small company -- and this is a missed opportunity -- 20 years ago, this was the Canadian Starbucks. It's a company called Second Cup Coffee. And they had the premium coffee market in Canada. And they really should have been able to take that market. They were going to get it ahead of Tim Hortons. Tim Hortons is more the hockey arenas and the long haul truckers. Second Cup, they were partially owned by a company called Cara Foods, who owns a bunch of restaurants up there. They had family squabbles; they were fighting over it. And as they were fighting over it, everything was going on, this little company called Starbucks waltzed in basically took their lunch while there was in-fighting. So, they all woke up five years later, and there's 5X as many Starbucks at the time than Second Cup, and Second Cup's done. What Second Cup should have done is sold to Starbucks when they came in, or at least they should have partnered with them.

Hill: Are they gone? Are they just completely gone now?

Gillies: They might as well be gone. They're not, but there's, like, one in every city that has more than 50,000 people, and it's probably located near a university or college. And that's just it. There's no growth. This is how bad things were getting -- they were going to partner with marijuana companies to try to drum up interest. In the last year, that's been the kiss of death. It's almost like blockchain. "We're not we're not an iced tea company. We're a blockchain company." "We're not a coffee company anymore, we're a marijuana company. Please love our stock."

Hill: We talked about the bicycle nerdery. The Star Wars nerdery.

Gillies: I don't know what you mean.

Hill: How are you feeling about the end of this next trilogy? Are you excited?

Gillies: Yeah.

Hill: High hopes?

Gillies: In Star Wars nerd circles, this will be controversial to some -- I happen to think The Last Jedi, which was the last movie, gets better every time you watch it. I think in time -- like, right now, if you ask any Star Wars fan or casual fan, "What's the best Star Wars movie?" 95% of people are going to say Empire Strikes Back. Everyone loves the first one. Empire's a better movie. Return of the Jedi is kind of a fall-off. There's been a lot of hate on the prequels, someone necessarily. I've had this argument in my house, actually.

Barker: If you could edit out the Ewoks, Jar Jar Binks --

Gillies: They largely did edit that out. Jar Jar Binks is really only in the first movie.

Barker: -- and the Anakin Padme love story --

Gillies: The third movie, Revenge of the Sith, is better than Return of the Jedi.

Barker: -- wouldn't you get rid of 90% of the issues?

Gillies: Basically, you'd get rid of the Phantom Menace. OK, no one needs to see Darth Vader as a whiny nine-year-old. Right?

Barker: Nobody needs to see him or Jar Jar Binks. Although, Ewan McGregor and Liam Neeson, they do perfectly serviceable work. I mean, it's not important. You can just get rid of it.

Gillies: Liam dies, but Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi --

Barker: He's not an embarrassment like ...

Gillies: Like the rest of them.

Hill: Hayden Christensen?

Barker: I mean, when you're talking about Anakin Skywalker actors, you've got James Earl Jones.

Gillies: No, he's the voice. David Prowse is the actor.

Barker: We can get into this. He is Darth Vader. And then you fall way off after that. If they'd cast that a little better -- if they'd cast the history of Anakin Skywalker better ...

Gillies: Yeah. No one needed to see Darth Vader as a whiny nine-year-old. That's a hill I'll die on.

Barker: That's not even a hill to die on. That's fortified. Nobody's going to take you out of that one.

Gillies: Yeah, I've got a turret.

Barker: You have all the ammunition.

Gillies: But, the Clone Wars TV series, which straddles between the first two prequel movies, is excellent. And it really does a good job of fleshing out the world that was in the prequels.

Barker: Where's your kid on all this?

Gillies: Which one? They're both -- it's a nerd house. The whole house is a nerd house.

Barker: Your son? I think of that being the question. It is, if sexist, at least in my house, there's my son, Star Wars, total fan. His sister is, "OK, whatever, Star Wars is fine."

Gillies: When every Star Wars movie comes out, we take the kids out of school and we go to opening day shows. We figure, you know what? They're not going to remember whatever class they're in school.

Barker: Exactly. I took the day off from school for Return of the Jedi.

Gillies: We went and saw Rogue One, which is a stand-alone story, but it's the run-in to the original Star Wars. Basically, my partner, she turns to me after the movie -- I'll edit for ...

Hill: Thank you!

Gillies: But she goes, "Now that's how you do a prequel. That's the prequel we wanted, George." And I'm like, you're not wrong.

Hill: That's one of the things -- not just because I'm a Disney shareholder -- I like about when Disney bought Lucasfilm, and it came out right after the deal was closed that Lucas had handed over all of his ideas for --

Gillies: For VII, VIII, and IX.

Hill: -- for VII, VIII, and IX. And they were like, "No thanks. We appreciate it. We're good."

Gillies: The thing is, some of the details of those treatments have come out. And thank God they threw them away. They were just going to explore the world of the midichlorians.

Barker: "We're just going to hand this off to JJ Abrams."

Hill: Yeah. "We'll let him roll with it." We're recording this before the launch of Disney+. Is it safe to assume that you're getting Disney+ so you can watch the Mandalorian series?

Gillies: My house is molten -- OK, I'm molten, but my whole family --

Barker: What does that mean, in American?

Gillies: We are, for the Mandalorian.

Hill: OK. I assumed.

Barker: Is that coming out weekly?

Gillies: It comes out tomorrow, episode 1.

Barker: Are they streaming the whole thing?

Gillies: No, it's episodic. Mainly, I think, Fridays, but they're going to stagger it one day, so it doesn't run into Rise of Skywalker's release.

Hill: Yeah, don't.

Gillies: It's maybe not a popular opinion, but for a lot of people, a lot of Star Wars purists, "Disney ruined Star Wars." No, Disney saved Star Wars.

Hill: Oh, yeah.

Barker: Star Wars was not riding on a high.

Gillies: There wouldn't have been more movies.

Barker: Sith was OK.

Gillies: Sith is better than Jedi. This gets me punched at home, when I say that.

Barker: I would say that Sith could have dropped about 20 minutes and Jedi could have dropped the Ewoks, and it'd be a fair fight.

Gillies: The original Jedi, it was supposed to be Wookies, not Ewoks. That would be a better movie.

Barker: You could reedit. It sort of made the Stormtroopers a little less threatening when they're taken out by, like, slingshots.

Gillies: By teddy bears, yeah. This armor does nothing. [laughs]

Barker: When I went to Disney World once with the kids, and Darth Vader is walking around theme park, signing autographs for kids. And if kids gave him their little autograph books and a pen, he would sign, and then he would jerk the pen away from them, make them jump up and get it, which I thought was a nice, evil touch. But it still seemed to understate the evil --

Gillies: I was going to say, your point is kids are stupid?

Barker: My point was, I felt like Darth Vader signing autographs kind of ... made him seem less threatening.

Gillies: There's now a dance contest down there. Darth Vader's in there.

Barker: Again.

Hill: I heard an interview with Jon Favreau, the director. He was being asked about working with Harrison Ford, and Ford being pretty reticent to --

Gillies: Jon Favreau worked with Harrison Ford?

Hill: Cowboys and Aliens.

Gillies: Oh, right.

Hill: Harrison Ford, not really someone who's all that outgoing.

Gillies: He's prickly.

Hill: Not really a big storyteller until John Favreau figured out that you could get Harrison Ford to tell stories if you got him angry. Like, if you told him something you'd heard that was false. And the example he gave was, he was talking to him one time, and he said, "So, on Return of the Jedi, is it true that the Ewoks were your idea?" And Harrison Ford was like, "What?! No!!!" And he just exploded. [laughs]

Barker: Alright, I got something we never covered, which was your Mount Rushmore of comedian influences.

Gillies: I feel it's probably going to slip into favorites.

Barker: That's OK.

Gillies: One Canadian thing that you guys, I thought, played down --

Barker: It doesn't have to be Canadian.

Gillies: I realize that.

Barker: We'd like to learn more about you. Your choices, make an argument that somebody is a better comedian than somebody else.

Gillies: The one thing you guys didn't mention at all, which I'm a little surprised at, because I thought it had more play down here -- no one mentioned Kids in the Hall. Did the Kids in the Hall never ...

Barker: I've heard good things about it, and the individuals, I've enjoyed their work elsewhere. David Foley?

Hill: Dave Foley.

Barker: Mark McKenna.

Gillies: Bruce McCulloch.

Barker: But I didn't actually watch it. And what's his name, from Breaking Bad. Wasn't he -- no, sorry, that was a different show.

Hill: Oh, are you thinking of Bob Odenkirk from Mr. Show?

Barker: Bob Odenkirk. It's in the same category in my brain of great shows that I've heard people say great things about, but I never got to watch.

Hill: I think at least part of it with Kids in the Hall was, when that show hit, it was as cable was expanding, but before streaming took off. If it had hit three or four years earlier, when there were fewer cable channels, I feel like it gets more exposure. If it hits some period of time later, when streaming is taking off, and then it becomes the "holy cow, you have to watch this show."

Gillies: The really strange Canadiana fun fact, which I suppose is my job today -- Anne of Green Gables?

Hill: Yeah.

Gillies: OK, so we all know Anne of Green Gables down here. PEI, plucky little orphan redhead.

Hill: Prince Edward Island, for those unfamiliar.

Gillies: Prince Edward Island. I have a daughter, 11. She was probably seven or eight years. Decide, "OK, let's watch Anne of Green Gables." I'd read the kids and a Green Gables is their bed story. So, OK, let's watch the beloved CBC miniseries. And there's two of them. There's Anne of Green Gables and Anne of Green Gables the sequel. And it was then I realized that not one, but two of the Kids in the Hall members have roles in Anne of Green Gables. And I'm like, "Whoa, that's Bruce McCullough!" And Dave Foley would be one of them. Hey, everyone needs a paycheck, so that's good.

My Mount Rushmore. I have an unhealthy love for George Carlin. I just think he's one of the great --

Barker: Don't think it's unhealthy.

Hill: I don't think that's unhealthy.

Gillies: He is the first guy I put on there. You guys, of course, were all thinking macro, Lorne Michaels --

Barker: No, no, we didn't mention Lorne Michaels in our own Mount Rushmores originally, although he was somebody I thought about later.

Gillies: That's a clearly well-thought-out pick, versus, "I like George Carlin." But anything the man ever did, I just howled at. And it's smart commentary, too.

Barker: To go into who mine were, the topic was influences rather than people you want to argue are better comedians than anybody. But, people that are specific to your own, at least the way I think of it should be your youth, which is where your choices for comedy are most going to be influenced.

Hill: George Carlin was the first standup comedian to do something that is now being done by a lot of other comedians, which is honing his act to getting to the point where he does an hour-long special, and then all of those jokes go away. He was really the first one to say, "No, I'm just getting rid of this act. I'm going to build a whole new hour," which is really hard to do.

So, Carlin. Who else?

Barker: Steve Martin, in a sense, couldn't do it. Not that he didn't have the ability to do it, but he was trapped by the success of his --

Gillies: Yeah, you have to do "wild and crazy guys."

Barker: Yeah, bring out your all-star bits, because that's what a stadium full of people came to see you do.

Hill: They just had the ceremony -- I don't think it'll be on TV till the first week of January, but the Mark Twain prize was just given to Dave Chappelle. Chappelle is one of those comedians who, when he's working on his act, he will go to clubs at one in the morning, two in the morning, that sort of thing, when, to the extent that there's an audience, they're exhausted. That's when he's like, "This is how I'm going to know whether this stuff works or not."

Who else you got?

Gillies: I'm a fan of several British comedians.

Hill: It's Mount Rushmore, you get four, alright? [laughs]

Barker: [laughs] Meryl Streep's comedy work is underrated --

Gillies: [laughs] It really was. She was great in Mama Mia. No, she -- she, god. So, Kids in the Hall, Canada's Monty Python. I'm like, I think you are severely underselling the original Monty Python. So, can I put Monty Python as a collective in there?

Barker: There was some argument about whether Monty Python as an entity could be on there or not.

Hill: That's fine.

Gillies: Or, if I have to pick one, it'll probably be Cleese. But I would like to put all of them in there.

​Hill:​ Put Python on there.

Gillies: So, Python's one. The third I really like -- this is going to get me thrown out, I imagine -- Rowan Atkinson.

Barker: Get out!

Gillies: I love Rowan Atkinson, and I'm not meaning for the Mr. Bean work, which is funny, which is fine. But, he did a TV series before that called Blackadder.

Hill: Oh, right!

Gillies: Blackadder is hands down for me the funniest thing I've ever watched. But, he's so just sarcastic and bitter. It's fantastic.

And then from Blackadder, from Rowan Atkinson, you get into some of the other bit players who would go around there. So, you got the Hugh Lauries and the Stephen Frys and all these guys who are these great cerebral British comics that didn't really translate half the stuff they did, but the stuff that did translate over to this side of the pond was fantastic.

Hill: Hugh Laurie?

Gillies: I know, everyone thinks of Hugh Laurie as he's Dr. House now. Hugh Laurie is hysterical.

Hill: He had a turn on Veep. He was great on Veep. But I still don't think of him as a comedy actor.

Gillies: Do you consider Julia Louis-Dreyfus for that? She was Elaine. Veep is hilarious. Even that TV show, New Adventures of Old Christine, a lot of people really like that.

Barker: We were talking about influences, and she didn't really come along, her body of work, the most likely time of your life where you're going to be influenced. And I had included Letterman, who was a little, obviously, later period than my early childhood, because I had Cosby in there, which ...

Hill: That didn't age well.

Barker: It's not that it didn't influence -- at the time, I don't think you would ask a nine-year-old, like, "Hey, do what he's going to be found out to be up to years later?"

Gillies: I know. I paid to see Cosby live. 20 years ago, but ...

Barker: Yeah, you probably enjoyed it. And if you have to say, "Oh, I feel bad about enjoying that moment 20 years ago when I couldn't have known anything," well, then you're playing to today's directives. But we had all of his albums, and listened to them and loved them. And he was held up rightly as a great influence on children through Fat Albert and The Electric Company and things like that. Not to get into what might seem to be a defense of Cosby. It's just, when we were growing up, he was somebody you should be looking up to as a child in the 70s and 80s.

You haven't gotten to your fourth. What I was going to say is, Stephen Fry, one listener, I believe, at one point, wrote in, once some videos went up and said, "I thought, just listening to the podcast, I had a picture in my head of who people looked like," and I was expected to look like Stephen Fry.

Hill: [laughs] Really?!

Barker: By one of the people who wrote in. That's what they thought of when they wrote in. And I think his work is brilliant. If I am found to look like him, then I guess I'll have to live with that. But I don't think I --

Gillies: We'll need to break your nose, I think.

Barker: [laughs] I don't think I do look like him.

Hill: Years ago, a friend of one of the people that work here at The Fool came and was visiting while we were recording Motley Fool Money. And so he sat on the other side of the glass.

Barker: You're supposed to look like somebody awfully good-looking.

Hill: So, after the show, I was like, "Hey, now you've seen the show." And it was clear from the look on his face that he was disappointed by what he just watched. He loved listening to Motley Fool Money, and now he got to watch it being recorded, and it was just like, "Oh, God." So, I said, "It seems like it was kind of a letdown." And he was trying to be nice. He was like, "No, no, it was good." I said, "You're not going to hurt my feelings, it's fine." I said, "You were picturing something different, weren't you?" And he said, "Yeah, I really was." And I said, "What were you picturing?" And he said, "I was picturing a TV set. I was picturing you guys on a set, and lots of lights and TV monitors and all these sorts of thing, and I pictured all of you wearing suits and ties." And I was like, "Oh, God."

Gillies: You failed that.

Hill: And he said, "I thought you would all look different. You all look different from what I pictured. I thought you were going to look like the guy on the fashion show." I was like, "What fashion show?" He's like, "You know, the fashion show on TV."

Barker: You know, the fashion show.

Hill: And I thought for a minute and --

Barker: RuPaul?

Hill: I said, "Project Runway?" And he said, "Yeah, that's it." I said, "You thought I looked like Tim Gunn?" He said, "Yeah, that's what I pictured, Tim Gunn." Now Tim Gunn is, I don't know, 12 to 15 years older than me, but I thought to myself, he's a really good-looking guy. And I thought, OK, I'll take that.

Gillies: I've had, shall we say, elevated discussions with people --

Hill: What's that mean, arguments?

Gillies: Something like that, yes. Over Blade Runner, which of course is the most beloved science fiction movie of all time. And it's a movie that I legitimately like. But I made the argument one time in a group -- much like this, actually --

Hill: In a studio with alcohol?

Gillies: Yeah, a studio with alcohol. There was alcohol.

Barker: There were nerds around.

Gillies: There was alcohol and nerds.

Barker: So, it wasn't like this at all.

​Gilles:​ Well ...

​Hill:​ 50%.

Gillies: But, Rick Dechert, Harrison Ford's character -- to bring it back to Harrison Ford -- Rick Dechert is just bad at his job.

Barker: Blade Runner 2, any good?

Gillies: Fantastic, actually.

Hill: I want to hear the rest of his argument.

Gillies: He's bad at his job. His job is, you are supposed to retire these human-looking robots, these replicants.

Barker: Do not fall in love with them.

Gillies: Well, she's not the one he's supposed to retire. But basically, of the four, one gets killed by someone else, one gets the drop on him, and he inadvertently kills her because she runs away --

Barker: Spoiler alerts here.

Gillies: The movie is almost 40 years old. You should have seen it by now.

Hill: And, by the way, the movie takes place today.

Gillies: Yeah, November 2019. A third one gets a drop on him. And then the fourth one dies because it only has a four-year lifespan, so it dies in front of him. He does nothing. [laughs]

Barker: I wrote a something about 15 years ago, back when, as you will recall, the Home Run articles were doing the rounds.

Gillies: We're old.

Barker: We are old. Not because of that, but time otherwise. And the premise of it was that movies tended to portray the future -- and this is actually going to be relevant to a normal podcast -- 30 years ahead of time as radically different from what you were experiencing today. That was a comfortable enough period of time that you could do something like Blade Runner, or 2001. 30-some years like that.

Hill: Escape from New York.

Barker: Yeah, anything like that. In reality, although things change, they change a lot less than you would gauge for movies. I think I took the premise from, I went to the 100 best movie quotes of all time from the AFI and used the one that had a distant future, and what year the future was supposed to take place, as the data that I was relying upon for this. The Terminator was in there. Terminator, when was that supposed to have gone down? When was Skynet supposed to have taken over?

Gillies: 1997.

Barker: You are a nerd.

Gillies: Yup.

Barker: To just know that. That wasn't even 20 years!

Gillies: I was I was actually going to be watching the first Terminator with my son on Saturday night, but we opted for Shaun of the Dead instead.

Barker: If somebody were making a movie right now, and they were like, "Let's make it in 2059, that seems like far enough away that we can create people hanging around on Mars," things change much more slowly in the science fiction category than you think. And you can invest -- I know we promised not to give any investment advice on Apropos of Nothing, but you can take a little bit more of a long-term horizon with something like Cheerios or something that really does not change over time.

Hill: I believe 1997 is also the year that Escape From New York takes place.

Gillies: Does it?

Hill: That was made in --

Gillies: '81.

Hill: Oh, I thought it was a couple years earlier. But just the whole, crime in America has risen 4,000% or whatever it is --

Gillies: And the entire island of Manhattan is now a prison camp.

Hill: And also, when we were kids, there was two or three years of a regular show called Space 1999.

Gillies: Loved that show!

Hill: Martin Landau --

Gillies: Moon Base Alpha.

Hill: Yeah. And it's like, this is only 22 years in the future or whatever it is.

Gillies: The moon's been thrown out of the gravitational well of Earth and is ranging. To Bill's point, are you familiar with the books, the Guinness Book of World Records?

Hill: Sure.

Barker: The hell kind of question is that?

Gillies: So, from the 80s, remember --

Barker: [laughs] "Are you familiar with the country of England?"

Gillies: So, there was a very similar style book from the 80s called the Book of Lists.

Hill: Yes!

Gillies: OK. The authors of the Book of Lists did a book in the mid early 70s, and it was called the Book of Predictions, and they went to experts across hundreds of different subjects and fields and said, "You are an expert in your field." I think the book came out in 1974. "You are an expert in your field, tell us where you see your field and the world of your field in 30 years." And I found this book at, like, a flea market a number of years ago for $2. It might be the best $2 I've ever spent, because the sheer scale of error in these predictions is magnificent. I mean, people are ... The crop scientists are either predicting the human population of earth will be somewhere below 10,000 because everyone's starved, or they're completely the opposite, we're living in a bounty and everything is free.

Barker: To that point, familiar with Soylent Green?

Gillies: Yes.

Barker: Slightly less well-known.

Gillies: It's people.

Barker: In this article that I'd been writing, that was one of the 100 greatest lines of all time, "Soylent Green is people."

Gillies: "People, people."

Barker: So I put that into the article, and one of the editors, who was a little bit younger -- Brian, or as he was known at the time, Bruce Richards, he was like, "I've never heard of this." And he was a film studies major or something.

Hill: Was he?

Barker: I don't know, I'm making facts up left and right here.

Gillies: I thought Hanson was the film studies guy, but he was speech or playwrighting or something.

Barker: Anyway, Soylent Green is people. What year do you think that was supposed to happen?

Hill: When did it come out?

Gillies: Late 60s?

Barker: Total spoiler alert, by the way. Rewind, forget everything we've said if you're going to watch Soylent Green.

Hill: I don't know, when does it come out?

Barker: 2022. So, that's coming up. That's pretty scary.

Gillies: I feel that could still happen.

Barker: We could be eating people in three years?

Gillies: Yeah.

Barker: Anyway, that's a '73 film. But, again, that's your 30, 40, 50-year horizon. A little bit longer, almost 50 years.

Gillies: Those early 70s sci-fi movies are really depressing. Silent Running, same deal.

Barker: Planet of the Apes. I don't remember what year the astronauts were supposed to have left.

Gillies: The Tim Burton version?

Barker: No! So, Soylent Green, also famous in this office.

Hill: Yes, it was the kitchen in the --

Barker: In the original Motley Fool Asset Management space, we named all of our conference rooms after fictional businesses from movies. There was --

Hill: Hudsucker Industries.

Barker: Hudsucker Industries.

Hill: Dunder Mifflin.

Barker: Dunder Mifflin was --

Gillies: Office supplies?

Barker: -- office supplies closet. And the pharmaceutical company from Devlin McGregor. That was the main office. And the kitchen was Soylent Green.

Hill: We're going to have to vacate the studio in 11 minutes.

Barker: People are breathing a sigh of relief.

Hill: Yeah, exactly. Christmas plans? What are your Christmas plans? Any? Travel? Does Guelph become a magical Christmas wonderland? Maybe not Guelph, because it's a large city with 120,000 people.

Gillies: It's not that large.

Barker: You want to go out for a Christmas meal with the family, you get this snowmobile going --

Hill: I was just thinking Guelph center.

Gillies: Well, there's the usual displays in various places. At my house, it will be fairly muted, except my significant other is very into Christmas.

Hill: You said that with chagrin.

Gillies: Because I'm not very into Christmas.

Barker: Sounds like a little bit of tension. It'll be muted, and yet somebody is very into Christmas. Where do we go with that?

Gillies: You know when in your basement, you have the storage room, and it's usually the furnace room.

Hill: Yeah.

Gillies: Yeah, we have an extra storage room that's just for Christmas decorations. There will be about four or five Christmas trees in the house.

Barker: The rest of the crowd here's pretty Christmas-y.

Gillies: I'm Scrooge, I know.

Barker: You're more of a Thanksgiving guy. If you had to rank holidays, Thanksgiving makes No. 1, for you and your family.

Hill: No. 1. Just, ranking the days of the year, yeah, , Thanksgiving is number one. I'd probably put Christmas number two. But for seasons, Christmas.

Gillies: Our house gets very decked up. I'll do Christmas dinner. My parents will come over. My partner, her best friend and family will come over.

Hill: I'm just going to say that this has happened a few times in my life, where --

Gillies: You are welcome, by the way. If you're in the neighborhood, feel free to drop by.

Hill: OK, thank you! There have been a few times in my life where I've had a friend, and then I meet the friend's significant other, and then I just think, "Oh, thank God." One of them was my freshman year college roommate. Years ago, he was in D.C., he was with this woman he had just started dating at the time. So, I met them for a drink before they were heading off to the wedding. And then she excused herself to go to the ladies room. And as soon as she was out of earshot, he turned back to me and said, "So, what do you think?" And I said, "I think you should marry her as soon as possible. She's great. For whatever reason, she thinks you're great. I think you should marry her."

Gillies: Yeah, lock that down before she figures it out.

Hill: And he did.

Barker: Did you pull it off?

Hill: They're married and have a wonderful family. And so, having met your significant other --

Gillies: [laughs] I think I know where this is going.

Hill: -- I'm 100% on her side.

Gillies: You should be!

Barker: Are you pushing marriage?

Hill: No, I'm just saying --

Barker: Sounds like that's your way to solve problems. Just go and marry that person.

Hill: No, I'm saying, considering how you left the house, [laughs] how all of that went down when you left the house --

Barker: If you're allowed back in at all, you should be proposing. You should be buying a bunch of engagement rings while you're out of the house.

Hill: I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting that if you're let back in the house, you should just say, "Hey, when it's time to decorate the house for Christmas, can I be helpful and move some of the boxes out of the storage room?"

Gillies: My role is curmudgeon.

Barker: Walk back and beg for forgiveness.

Gillies: Basically, here's the true story. She can do whatever she wants, because I'm quite happy with whatever she usually does, because she's smart, funny, and a lot of fun.

​Hill: And thinks you're pretty good.

Gillies: And I've managed to put it over on her for a number of years now.

Hill: As my father used to say, it's a sorry man that doesn't marry up.

Barker: That's where we should end.

Bill Barker owns shares of Walt Disney. Bill Barker is an employee of Motley Fool Asset Management, a separate, sister company of The Motley Fool, LLC. The views of Bill Barker and Motley Fool Asset Management are not the views of The Motley Fool, LLC and should not be taken as such. Chris Hill owns shares of Starbucks and Walt Disney. Jim Gillies owns shares of Starbucks and Walt Disney and has the following options: short January 2020 $105 puts on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Netflix, Starbucks, and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends Dunkin' Brands Group and recommends the following options: long January 2021 $60 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2020 $130 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.