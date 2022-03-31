April Kicks Off With Fed Meeting Minutes on Deck

While the first week of April will be relatively quiet in terms of economic data, a few key events will keep Wall Street on their toes. The S&P Global (Markit) services purchasing managers' index (PMI) will be due out on Tuesday, hinting at the U.S. economy's health. Just one day later, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will release its meeting minutes, giving investors even more clues as to when the next rate hike may be coming, amid the central bank's increasingly hawkish stance.

The earnings slate is nearly bare next week, though Acuity Brands (AYI), Conagra (CAG), Constellation Brands (STZ), Levi Strauss (LEVI), SMART Global (SGH), and WD-40 (WDFC) will all report.

Below is a list of key market events scheduled for the upcoming week. All economic dates listed below are tentative and subject to change.

Monday, April 4 will bring data on factory orders, and core capital equipment orders.

Data on the foreign trade deficit is on tap for Tuesday, April 5. Investors will also keep an eye on the S&P Global (Markit) services PMI, as well as the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) services index.

Wednesday, April 6 will be quiet as far as economic data in concerned, though investors will be watching the release of the FOMC's latest meeting minutes.

Initial and continuing jobless claims will be out on Thursday, April 7, in addition to consumer credit data later in the day.

Friday, April 8, will reveal the latest wholesale inventories data.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.