April Index Scorecard: Nasdaq Dorsey Wright Lead the Way

The top-performing index in April was the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 Index (NQDALI), up 2.7%. The NQDALI is a tactical asset-class-based strategy that is driven by relative strength. The worst-performing index was the NASDAQ Clean Edge Energy (CELS), which fell -by 19.2%. 

Overall performance among the 99 indexes tracked was broadly negative this month, down -8.5% on average. Of the 99 indexes tracked in this report, 85 finished the month of April in the red.

