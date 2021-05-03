April 2021 Review and Outlook

Executive Summary:

Large-cap indexes achieved record highs during the month of April as small caps lagged

10-Year Treasury Note yields fell back from March highs, helping growth stocks

Strong economic data, impressive corporate earnings and vaccination progress were bullish factors

Stocks hit record highs during the month of April amid a backdrop of Federal Reserve commitments to keep the pedal to the metal, bullish economic data, robust earnings from mega-caps, and an ever-increasing vaccination campaign to combat the pandemic.

The Federal Reserve once again signaled its intent to keep rates near zero to support the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, over one year since it initially slashed the overnight lending rate. Despite total US vaccinations breaking the 100 million mark to close out the month, the unemployment rate remained at 6.0%, which doesn’t consider the more than 2 million fewer Americans in the labor force when compared to pre-pandemic levels. The Fed expects the economy to pick up steam in the months ahead, and some investors expect more inflation. Inflation has been steadily climbing, with March CPI coming in at 2.6%, the fastest year-over-year increase since August 2018. 10-year U.S. Treasury Note yields spiked last month to 1.7% but leveled off in April. With much of the inflation expectations seemingly already priced into government bonds, large-cap growth stocks regained their 2020 leadership position to start 2Q after lagging during the first quarter of the year when we saw a sharp increase in 10-year yields.

Inflation – Year over Year:

REITs lead all sectors to start 2Q21 (+8.3%), followed closely by Communications companies (+7.9%), each of which nearly doubled their 1Q21 performance. The Consumer Discretionary sector also saw a breakout (+7.1%) as vaccination rates climbed and restrictions eased across most of the country.

Financials continued their torrid start to the year after a weak 2020, climbing another 6.6%, taking their YTD returns up over 23.5%. All other sectors had positive returns to start the new quarter, Energy did lag as the only group not up over 1%, but they remain the leaders on a YTD basis.

Earnings Commentary:

As we pass the halfway point of the first-quarter earnings season with just over 60% of S&P 500 companies reporting, we have so far seen positive earnings surprises in 87%, with an average beat of 23%. These figures top the five-year average of 74% and 6.9%, respectively. The blended earnings growth rate is an impressive 46% vs. 24% expected at the start of the quarter.

Consumer Discretionary has seen the strongest beats on the top line with an average beat of 62%, followed by Financials with 36%. In terms of sales, over 71% of companies have reported a positive revenue surprise versus the 5-year average of 64%, according to Bloomberg. Revenues are currently tracking 3.7% above estimates. Earnings growth is also positive, with 75% of companies reporting growing revenues, with an average growth of 51%.

The forward 12-month PE for the S&P 500 is 22.0, which is above the five and 10-year averages.

Rates & Commodities:

Despite the ever-growing supply of money (M2) and inflation readings/expectations, bond yields have begun to steady after a sharp rise during the first quarter of 2021. The US 10-year yield settled at just under 1.63% after hitting a high of 1.74% to close out March. Gold prices recovered slightly from a tough start to the year, settling at $1769/oz, but still have not responded as expected with inflation picking up so strongly.

10-year Government Bond Rates:

Gold:

Lumber & Housing:

A key story in the commodity space though has been the surging prices in the lumber market and the downstream effects. Prices began to surge late last summer as demand for new homes increased but seemed to be under control as the fall progressed. Futures contracts began to climb once again in the winter, peaking in March at a new high slightly above what was recorded in August 2020, but April saw an almost parabolic move higher. The front-month contract settled at just over $1,500 on April 30 after closing March at $1,009.10. According to the National Association of Home Builders, the surge in lumber prices in the past year has added ~$36,000 to the price of an average new single-family home. While some builders have slowed production in the face of the skyrocketing costs, single-family housing starts were well above consensus estimates for March, but again this was before the substantial move in Lumber in April. We also continue to see an increase in existing home prices across the country, with the Case-Schiller 20-city Composite once again registering new highs after an almost 12% increase in February (reported in April).

Cryptocurrency:

Bitcoin touched a new high during the month – reaching just over $63,400 before a sharp fall back below $50,000. The dip was quickly bought as we have seen numerous times during the past year as prices have now recovered back above $57,000. The SEC delayed the review of the first Bitcoin ETF, which is being proposed by VanEck. Although investors can still gain access to Bitcoin through certain trusts if they choose not to invest directly in the coin, the expansion into ETFs is seen as a potentially large boost to the space. Ethereum also saw new highs in April, but unlike Bitcoin, Ether was able to hold onto the gains, closing out the month above $2,700 (and currently above $3,100 at the time of this writing). Despite Bitcoin being a “currency token” and Ether a “utility token,” the crypto market has tended to trade together over the years, so it will be interesting to see if a divergence develops.

Bitcoin:

Ethereum:

Looking Ahead:

“Sell in May, go away” has been the moniker for the upcoming month forever, but we haven’t ever seen conditions like we are currently experiencing. With a background of a quickly reopening economy as the Covid-19 pandemic seemingly comes under control domestically, a supportive Federal Reserve, and the completion of a potentially robust earnings season, markets could be poised for further upside before running out of steam. The month will kick off with a nonfarm payrolls report, followed by a key inflation update, and closed out with annualized GDP figures, so although the environment is welcoming, Investors will be watching interest rates, stretched valuations and a global increase in Covid-19 cases with caution.

The information contained herein is provided for informational and educational purposes only, and nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice, either on behalf of a particular security or an overall investment strategy. All information contained herein is obtained by Nasdaq from sources believed by Nasdaq to be accurate and reliable. However, all information is provided “as is” without warranty of any kind. ADVICE FROM A SECURITIES PROFESSIONAL IS STRONGLY ADVISED.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.