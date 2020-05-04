April 2020 Review and Outlook

Executive Summary:

The S&P 500 registered its top three best monthly performance since at least 1950, before then stalling at technical resistance (61.8% Fib).

Large caps and tech led early in April, but small caps outperformed at month-end; Energy rebounded +72% from its March lows.

WTI crude (MAY) went negative for the first time ever.

Safe haven treasuries and gold remained firmly big throughout the equity rebound.

Q2 Earnings estimates fell 28.4% YoY driving the S&P 500 twelve-month forward PE to 20.5x, a 37% premium to its 10-year average.

Equities rallied over the prior six weeks as governments, regulators, and world banks responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with massive and unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus. Contraction and death rate curves flattened below early projections. Lockdowns are gradually easing across the globe which could potentially indicate countries are nearing peak economic contraction.

After registering one of its worst ever MoM declines at the March lows, the S&P 500 gained 13% in April for its third best monthly performance since at least 1950. The stock market is attempting to normalize and while early gains were led by large cap growth companies, the final two weeks saw a rotation into those industries (i.e., oil services, airlines, and regional banks) which have experienced the greatest negative impact to the economic shutdown.

In what may be the truest reflection of the current times, crude oil went deep into negative territory as investors paid up to not take delivery. Safe havens remained well bid with gold hovering near eight year highs, and Treasury rates riding record lows.

All of the major US equity indices rebounded more than 10% led by the Nasdaq Composite (+15.4%) and Nasdaq 100 (+15.2%) who each maintained their leadership roles as top performers in 2020, and joined by the Russell Microcap Index (+15.2%) which suffered the largest drawdown in March. Despite its historic gain, the S&P 500 (+12.7%) was a relative underperformer along with the Dow (+11.1%).

While WTI crude went negative for the first time ever, the S&P 500 Energy Index did the opposite and registered its best monthly performance (+29.7%) since its inception in 1989. The Energy Index closed April +72% from its March lows. Discretionary (+20.5%) came in second aided by a top heavy 35% weighting from just two of its 63 members. On the end of the performance spectrum were the defensive Staples (-7.6%) and Utilities (-11.5%) sectors.

Rates, Commodities, and the Dollar:

The relief rally in equities did not make its way into the safe havens. Rates were modestly lower (MoM) including fresh all-time lows by the belly of the curve (2YR, 5YR). In general, rates held in a narrow range along all-time lows forming a price pattern many technicians would describe as a “bear flag” – sideways consolidation with expectations for a resumption to the downside. On a positive note, the 1M, 3M, 6M, and 12M maturities finished positive after temporarily dipping into negative territory in late March. Spot gold gained 6.9% and had its highest monthly close since July 2012.

WTI crude (May contract) collapsed to an extreme negative $40 per barrel, its first time ever in negative territory, as storage facilities near full capacity and investors paid to not take delivery. The June contract fell to as low as $6.50 before rebounding to $18.84 at months end. The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) was flat MoM (-0.03%), while the JP Morgan Asian Dollar Index (ADXY) gained a modest 0.7%. The ADXY is attempting an upside breakout above the 101.90 resistance level, reflecting U.S. dollar weakness, in what may be a result of Asia’s better response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The historic March declines are now showing up in the economic data. GDP for Q1 was negative 4.8%, which only captures approximately two weeks of the shutdown. Some forecasts are for GDP to decline as much as 20% in Q2. Pending home sales (March) declined 20%. Last week’s initial jobless claims “fell” to 3.8 million, up a cumulative 30 million over the prior six weeks, representing 18% of the civilian labor force. Consumer confidence for April (86.9) plunged to its lowest level since 2014, while the PCE (March) dropped below 2009 lows to its worst reading in the data set going back to 1960.

Volatility:

March saw significant swings in the broad market averages, record high trading volumes, a record VIX Index level, a flurry of intraday stock halts, and four market wide circuit breaker halts. Those trends reversed in April with a decline in high/low index ranges, VIX levels, and volumes. No MWCBs were triggered either. We will need to see a continuation of this trend before we can state that equities are trading in more standard fashion.

Earnings:

Earnings estimates came down sharply even as stocks rallied (chart below). According to FactSet's latest Earnings Insight report, the blended earnings growth rate for Q1 S&P 500 EPS currently stands at (13.7%) compared to the (6.9%) expected at the end of the quarter, and positive growth expectations at the start of 2020. Revenues are expected to grow at only a 0.7% rate.

Based on the 55% of S&P 500 companies that have reported Q1 earnings, 65% beat consensus EPS expectations, below both the 74% one-year average and the 73% five-year average. Companies are only beating by 2.5% compared to the usual 4.8% beat margin. Somewhat surprisingly, 63% of reporters beat consensus sales expectations - better than the 59% one and five year averages.

In aggregate, companies are reporting earnings that are 2.5% above expectations, worse than the 4.8% one-year average positive surprise rate and the five-year average of 4.9%. Sales however have been 1.2% above expectations, better than the 0.4% one-year average positive surprise rate and the five-year average of 0.6%.

During April, analysts lowered S&P 500 2Q earnings estimates sharply. The Q2 “bottom-up” EPS estimate declined by 28.4% to $26.46. The average decline for the first month of a quarter over the past 5 years has been 1.5%. This is the largest decline since Factset began tracking data in 2002. The previous record was -20.6%, which occurred in Q1 2009.

Not surprisingly, all eleven sectors recorded a decline in their bottom-up EPS estimate during the first month of the quarter, led by the Energy (-471.9%), Consumer Discretionary (-78.8%), and Industrials (-61.9%) sectors. See the full table below. Seven of these sectors had their largest declines since Factset began tracking. None of this was surprising to the market, which rallied on hopes of economies reopening, virus progress and Fed support.

Looking ahead:

While the S&P 500 rebounded handsomely in April, the highs stalled at a cluster of technical resistance (the initial low made in late February, the 13-week exponential moving average, and the 61.8% Fibonacci Retracement) before reversing sharply to the downside in the last two sessions of the final week. The reversal formed the 2nd consecutive “inside week” which after the prior steep uptrend could suggest a near to intermediate term top could have just been made.

At its late April high the S&P 500 was trading at 20.5x forward twelve-month earnings which represents a 37% premium to its 10-year historical average, according to Factset. Peak economic contraction may soon be in the past, however its economic destruction will be felt for months and quarters to come. For this week’s nonfarm payroll data, economists are forecasting the unemployment rate to skyrocket to 16% vs. 4.4% in March and 3.5% at year-end 2019. When the economy begins to reopen, the process will be gradual, many offices will be quite different from what employees left behind, and demand will be down from pre-COVID levels. Uncertainty should limit cap-ex, and buybacks will be reduced.

The geopolitical environment is not favorable to say the least as locally broad pockets of U.S. citizens protest the government’s strong response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the administration seeks reparations of some kind from China, and the negative economic and social impact of the oil crash on select emerging economies.

What markets are waiting on, and can’t have just yet, is reliable and scalable COVID testing so employees and customers alike can feel safe enough to fully resume economic activity. Another key development that will also take time is a vaccine for all. Until these are in place, economic activity will be tentative. With most of the market shock behind us, stocks will settle in for a longer term process of picking winners and losers in a changed world.

