The April 15 IRA Deadline Is Almost Here -- Here's What You Still Have Time to Do

Key Points

There is still time to make contributions toward your 2025 limit.

The IRA contribution limit for 2026 increased by $500 for people younger than 50 and $1,100 for people older than 50.

Contributing more than the IRA limit could result in an excise tax.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

April 15 is one of the more important financial dates to mark on your calendar because it's Tax Day (unless it falls on a weekend or holiday, in which case it's the next business day). Although many people will be focused on how much they're receiving back or how much they owe, there are IRA implications also worth noting.

If you don't currently have an IRA, now is a great time to open one. Opening an IRA is fast, easy, and free. Check out our list of the best IRA brokers to get started before Tax Day.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Whether you already have an IRA or just opened one, you still have time to do a few key things.

Don't forget your contributions for 2025

You can begin contributing to an IRA for a given tax year on Jan. 1, but you have until April 15 of the following year to make your contributions.

For example, contributions to an IRA for tax year 2025 could be made starting on Jan. 1, 2025, but you have until April 15 of this year to make them. For tax year 2026, you'll have until April 15, 2027, to make your contributions.

If you're making IRA contributions for a previous tax year after the new year, you must select that year when making your contributions, or they'll likely default to the current year. You don't want to accidentally contribute to 2026's limit instead of 2025's because that'll reduce how much you could potentially save in total.

Note: Although you can file a tax extension to get your filing deadline pushed back six months to Oct. 15, your IRA contributions must still be made by the original April 15 deadline.

Double-check how much you've contributed

The most you can contribute to your IRA for tax year 2025 is $7,000 if you're younger than 50 and $8,000 if you're 50 and older. For tax year 2026, those contribution limits jumped up to $7,500 and $8,600, respectively, but you have until April 15 of next year to make those contributions.

If, for whatever reason, you contributed more than the limit to your IRA, you have until April 15 to withdraw the excess amount and the earnings it has potentially made. If you don't, you'll face a 6% excise tax penalty on the excess amount. The 6% excise tax penalty isn't a one-time fee, either. If you keep the excess money in your IRA, you'll pay the tax every year.

If the excess amount has made money while in the account, you'll owe taxes on the earnings you withdraw.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.