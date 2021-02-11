Apria IPO: 14 Things for Potential APR Stock Investors to Know About the Healthcare Company

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Apria (NASDAQ:APR) is in the news Thursday after announcing the launch of the healthcare company’s initial public offering (IPO).

Here’s everything investors need to know about the Apria IPO and what the company does.

Apria started trading shares of APR stock on the Nasdaq Exchange today.

today. The shares were listed at $20 each, which is the midpoint between its previous range of $19 per share and $20 per share.

The Apria IPO has it listing 7.5 million shares with a 30-day option for underwriters to acquire an additional 1,125,000 shares.

The IPO is expected to close next Tuesday.

It’s worth noting that Apria isn’t seeing any net proceeds from the sale of these shares.

Citigroup (NYSE: C ) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ) are acting as the joint lead book-running managers for the offering.

(NYSE: ) and (NYSE: ) are acting as the joint lead book-running managers for the offering. BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan (NYSE:JPM) and UBS Investment Bank are serving as joint book-running managers for the Apria IPO.

Apria is a provider of home healthcare equipment in the U.S.

That includes ‘home respiratory therapy, obstructive sleep apnea treatment and negative pressure wound therapy.”

The company operates 275 locations across the country and serves almost 2 million patients per year.

Apria is based out of Indianapolis, Ind., and was incorporated in the state of Delaware in 2018.

Daniel Starck leads the company as its CEO.

He’s been serving in this role since 2015 after joining APR in 2012.

Prior to this, he was also the CEO of CorVel Corporation.

On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

