Aprea's APR-1051 Shows Clinical Activity In Endometrial Cancer; Announces $5.6Mln Private Placement

(RTTNews) - Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) reported early clinical proof-of-concept in its ongoing ACESOT-1051 dose-escalation trial evaluating APR-1051, a WEE1 inhibitor, alongside a $5.6 million private placement financing.

The ACESOT-1051 trial is a first-in-human, open-label, multicenter study designed to evaluate APR-1051 in patients with advanced solid tumors. The study is assessing safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor activity across escalating dose levels.

Early activity was observed in a patient with PPP2R1A-mutated uterine serous carcinoma, a form of endometrial cancer, treated at the 150 mg dose level, who achieved a 50% reduction in target lesion size at the 8-week imaging assessment per RECIST v1.1 criteria, along with a marked decline in CA-125 levels.

Additional patients across earlier cohorts demonstrated stable disease with reductions in tumor burden, including HPV-positive head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and FBXW7-mutated colon cancer. Enrolment is ongoing, at the 220 mg dose level, with plans to expand HPV-positive patient enrolment.

In a separate release, Aprea announced it has entered into a definitive agreement for a $5.6 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The financing is expected to close on or about January 30, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Net proceeds will support ongoing clinical development, research activities, and general corporate purposes.

The company recently completed a $3.1 million private placement on December 9, 2025, and mentioned that the proceeds are expected to extend the company's cash runway into Q1 2027, with potential inflection points anticipated in its clinical programs during that period.

APRE has traded between $0.73 and $4.65 over the past year. The stock is currently trading at $0.60, down 21.07%, marking a 52-week low.

