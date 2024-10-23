Aprea Therapeutics Reports Promising Results for APR-1051 Trials

Aprea Therapeutics ( (APRE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Aprea Therapeutics has announced promising preliminary safety results for its WEE1 inhibitor, APR-1051, showcased at an international oncology conference. The Phase 1 trial indicates APR-1051 is safe and well-tolerated without serious side effects, presenting potential as a treatment for advanced solid tumors. With ongoing trials in the U.S., the company is optimistic about further exploring APR-1051’s therapeutic potential, aiming for more efficacy data in 2025.

