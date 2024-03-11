News & Insights

Markets
APRE

Aprea Therapeutics' IND Application For APR-1051 Gets FDA's Nod, Shares Gain

March 11, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biopharma company Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) Monday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared its Investigational New Drug application for APR-1051.

Currently, in the premarket hours shares are at $8.29, up 15.78 percent from the previous close of $7.64.

The company said further to the FDA clearance, it will evaluate the next-generation inhibitor of WEE1 kinase's therapeutic activity of APR-1051 in patients, focusing on Cyclin E overexpressing cancers, including ovarian and breast cancers.

Pre-clinical studies of APR-1051 have demonstrated that the molecule has potent anti-tumor activity, along with a favorable pharmacokinetic profile. Moreover, APR-1051 has the potential to demonstrate less toxicity than other WEE1 inhibitors, the company noted. Aprea Therapeutics plans to initiate the Phase 1 ACESOT-1051 dose escalation trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of APR-1051. Enrollment of the first patient in this study is expected in the first half of 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.