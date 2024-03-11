Aprea Therapeutics' IND Application For APR-1051 Gets FDA's Nod, Shares Gain

(RTTNews) - Clinical-stage biopharma company Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) Monday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared its Investigational New Drug application for APR-1051.

Currently, in the premarket hours shares are at $8.29, up 15.78 percent from the previous close of $7.64.

The company said further to the FDA clearance, it will evaluate the next-generation inhibitor of WEE1 kinase's therapeutic activity of APR-1051 in patients, focusing on Cyclin E overexpressing cancers, including ovarian and breast cancers.

Pre-clinical studies of APR-1051 have demonstrated that the molecule has potent anti-tumor activity, along with a favorable pharmacokinetic profile. Moreover, APR-1051 has the potential to demonstrate less toxicity than other WEE1 inhibitors, the company noted. Aprea Therapeutics plans to initiate the Phase 1 ACESOT-1051 dose escalation trial to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of APR-1051. Enrollment of the first patient in this study is expected in the first half of 2024.

