Aprea Therapeutics Expands IP Portfolio For DNA Damage Response Cancer Treatments

February 05, 2025

(RTTNews) - Aprea Therapeutics (APRE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, on Wednesday provided an update on its intellectual property or IP portfolio, emphasizing its strong position in the DNA Damage Response or DDR cancer therapeutics field.

The company's ATR inhibitor program, which includes its lead candidate ATRN-119, is protected by four granted U.S. patents, one pending U.S. application, and numerous non-U.S. patents, extending exclusivity into 2044.

ATRN-119 is currently in clinical trials for advanced solid tumors. Additionally, Aprea's WEE1 kinase inhibitor program, led by APR-1051, is also supported by a strong patent estate, with exclusivity potentially lasting through 2043.

These strategic IP protections reinforce Aprea's goal to develop first-in-class and best-in-class oncology treatments with the potential to target cancers like ovarian, colorectal, prostate, and breast cancer.

The company is committed to securing global patent rights to advance its innovative cancer therapies while minimizing damage to healthy cells.

RTTNews
