Aprea Therapeutics Enters Material Transfer Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Advance Research on WEE1 Kinase Inhibitor APR-1051 in Head and Neck Cancer

Aprea Therapeutics partners with MD Anderson to explore APR-1051's efficacy against head and neck cancer in preclinical studies.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has announced a Material Transfer Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to provide its WEE1 kinase inhibitor, APR-1051, for preclinical research on treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) with genomic markers of replication stress. This collaboration aims to generate data supporting the therapeutic potential of APR-1051, especially in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors for both HPV-positive and HPV-negative HNSCC tumors. The research will be led by experts at MD Anderson, building on previous findings that suggest WEE1 inhibition may enhance treatment efficacy. Aprea retains rights to APR-1051, which is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial for advanced solid tumors. The company's focus is on developing targeted therapies that minimize harm to healthy cells while effectively treating various cancers.

Potential Positives

Aprea Therapeutics has entered into a Material Transfer Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center, a leading institution in cancer research, enhancing its credibility and collaborative efforts in advancing cancer treatment.

The agreement allows Aprea to supply its proprietary WEE1 kinase inhibitor, APR-1051, for preclinical research aimed at HPV+ and HPV- head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, which could lead to significant advancements in treatment options for these patient populations.

The initiative promises to generate preliminary efficacy and mechanistic data that may support future clinical trials, thus advancing Aprea's pipeline of DDR (DNA damage response) inhibitors.

Aprea retains all rights to APR-1051, positioning the company favorably to benefit from any future commercial developments stemming from the research outcomes.

Potential Negatives

Entering a Material Transfer Agreement with MD Anderson may indicate that Aprea lacks sufficient in-house resources or capabilities to conduct its own preclinical research, relying instead on external partnerships.

The reliance on preclinical studies to support future clinical development suggests uncertainty regarding the therapeutic efficacy of APR-1051, highlighting a potential lack of confidence in its clinical advancement.

The press release heavily emphasizes forward-looking statements, which may raise concerns about the company's ability to meet its projected timelines and obtain successful outcomes in clinical trials, introducing skepticism among investors.

FAQ

What is the Material Transfer Agreement between Aprea and MD Anderson?

Aprea has entered into an MTA with MD Anderson to provide its WEE1 kinase inhibitor, APR-1051, for preclinical research on HNSCC.

How does APR-1051 work in treating head and neck cancers?

APR-1051 inhibits WEE1 kinase, potentially enhancing cancer cell sensitivity to existing treatments while minimizing damage to healthy cells.

What types of head and neck cancer are being targeted in this research?

The research focuses on both HPV+ and HPV- head and neck squamous cell carcinoma expressing genomic markers of replication stress.

Who is overseeing the research at MD Anderson?

The project is led by Professors Jeffrey N. Myers and Abdullah A. Osman from the Department of Head and Neck Surgery.

What other applications does Aprea's technology have?

Aprea's technology aims to treat various cancers, including ovarian, colorectal, prostate, and breast cancers.

Full Release



DOYLESTOWN, Pa., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments that exploit specific cancer cell vulnerabilities while minimizing damage to healthy cells, announced today that it has entered into a Material Transfer Agreement (MTA) with MD Anderson Cancer Center. Under the agreement, Aprea will supply its proprietary WEE1 kinase inhibitor, APR-1051, to support preclinical research aimed at exploring its potential in treating HPV+ and HPV- head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) expressing genomic markers of replication stress.





The agreement will enable the research group at MD Anderson to conduct a series of pre-clinical experiments designed to generate preliminary efficacy and mechanistic data to support future clinical trials and treatment regimens. The goal of this research is to further characterize the therapeutic potential of APR-1051 in HNSCC and generate insights that could support future clinical development strategies. The studies will include combining APR-1051 with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) to treat both HPV+ and HPV- HNSCC tumors harboring genomic markers of replication stress. The project is being overseen by Professors Jeffrey N. Myers, M.D., Ph.D., F.A.C.S., and Abdullah A. Osman, Ph.D., both from the Department of Head and Neck Surgery, MD Anderson Cancer Center. Prof. Myers is the leading expert on head and neck cancers.





“This agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center underscores our commitment to leveraging strong academic partnerships to advance our pipeline of DDR inhibitors” said Oren Gilad, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Aprea. “HNSCC represents a major global health burden, and prior work conducted at MD Anderson, and published by Professors Myers, Osman and their colleagues, suggests that WEE1 kinase may present a promising therapeutic target. We look forward to the insights that will emerge from this important research.”





Head and neck cancers, particularly those associated with HPV infection, present significant clinical challenges. WEE1 kinase inhibition represents a novel therapeutic strategy by targeting the effectiveness of DNA damage response, potentially enhancing the sensitivity of cancer cells to existing treatments.





A high proportion of HNSCC cases are attributable to HPV. An estimated 70% of the 20,000 cases of OPSCC (HNSCC that occurs in the oropharynx) seen annually in the US are attributable to HPV. Although these HPV+ tumors generally have a better prognosis than their HPV- counterparts, standard of care chemotherapy and radiation is very toxic and surviving patients often face a lifetime of difficulties. The group at MD Anderson was the first to observe that HPV+ HNSCC tumor lines are very sensitive to WEE1 kinase inhibition both in vitro and in vivo. Their findings were published in a paper in Clinical Cancer Research in 2015. The researchers also showed in their previous experiments that a subset of HPV- HNSCC tumors may also be susceptible to this mechanism.





Under the terms of the agreement, Aprea will retain all rights, title, and interest in APR-1051.





APR-1051 is a potent and selective small molecule that has been designed to potentially solve tolerability challenges of the WEE1 class and may achieve greater clinical activity than other programs currently in development. The candidate is currently being tested in the ongoing ACESOT-1051 (A Multi-Center Evaluation of WEE1 Inhibitor in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors, APR-1051) clinical trial. This Phase 1 clinical trial is evaluating single-agent APR-1051 in patients advanced solid tumors harboring cancer-associated gene alterations.







About Aprea







Aprea is pioneering a new approach to treat cancer by exploiting vulnerabilities associated with cancer cell mutations. This approach was developed to kill tumors but to minimize the effect on normal, healthy cells, decreasing the risk of toxicity that is frequently associated with chemotherapy and other treatments. Aprea’s technology has potential applications across multiple cancer types, enabling it to target a range of tumors, including ovarian, colorectal, prostate, and breast cancers. The company’s lead programs are APR-1051, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of WEE1 kinase, and ATRN-119, a small molecule ATR inhibitor, both in clinical development for solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit the company website at



www.aprea.com



.





The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at



https://ir.aprea.com/



as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.









Forward-Looking Statement











