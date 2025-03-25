News & Insights

APREA THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $APRE Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 25, 2025 — 08:55 am EDT

APREA THERAPEUTICS ($APRE) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported earnings of -$0.49 per share, beating estimates of -$0.70 by $0.21. The company also reported revenue of $210,000, beating estimates of $170,003 by $39,997.

APREA THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

APREA THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $APRE stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $APRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MARC DUEY has made 2 purchases buying 30,190 shares for an estimated $132,190 and 1 sale selling 6,462 shares for an estimated $29,583.
  • BERND R. SEIZINGER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $26,800
  • OREN GILAD (President/CEO) has made 4 purchases buying 1,900 shares for an estimated $5,653 and 0 sales.
  • JOHN P. HAMILL (SrVP/CFO/Prin Fin & Acct Ofcr) has made 2 purchases buying 500 shares for an estimated $1,297 and 0 sales.

APREA THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of APREA THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

