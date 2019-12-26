Aprea Therapeutics (APRE) Marches Ahead, Up 130% In Nearly 3 Months

(RTTNews) - Aprea Therapeutics Inc. (APRE), which closed at a new high of $47.44 on Thursday, gaining nearly 20%, has more than doubled in value since its IPO on October 3, 2019.

Aprea Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company, whose lead drug candidate is APR-246, a small molecule in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies.

The most advanced trial of the Company is a pivotal phase III trial of APR-246 with Vidaza for the frontline treatment of TP53 mutant MDS. Initial data from this trial is expected in the second half of 2020.

Two phase 1b/2 investigator-initiated trials, one in the U.S. and one in France, testing APR-246 with Vidaza as frontline treatment in TP53 mutant MDS and AML patients are also ongoing. Positive data from the two trials were presented at the 2019 ASH Annual Meeting early this month.

APR-246 with Vidaza is also being explored in a phase II study as post-transplant maintenance therapy in TP53 mutant MDS and AML patients who have received allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (allo-HCT).

APRE, which made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 3, 2019, at an opening price of $15.46, has thus far hit a low of $15.10 and a high of $48.74. The IPO lockup period expires on March 31, 2020.

