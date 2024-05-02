Aprea Therapeutics Appoints Mirza As CMO

(RTTNews) - Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) announced on Thursday that Nadeem Q. Mirza, who has been part of the company's senior team as a consultant since February 2023, will be taking on the role of Chief Medical Officer, effective May 1, 2024.

Mirza has over 30 years of clinical and developmental experience in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Before joining Aprea Therapeutics, Mirza served as Senior Vice President of Clinical Development at Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, APRE's stock is trading at $5.25, up 2.74% on the Nasdaq.

