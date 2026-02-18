Aprea Reports Additional Positive Clinical Activity For WEE1 Inhibitor APR-1051; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) announced new preliminary clinical activity from its ongoing Phase 1 ACESOT-1051 trial of APR-1051, including a second unconfirmed partial response in a patient with advanced endometrial cancer.

Endometrial cancer is one of several solid tumor types included in the ACESOT-1051 study, which enrolls patients with advanced cancers harboring cancer- associated genetic alterations. Aprea's approach aims to exploit tumor-specific vulnerabilities while minimizing effects on healthy cells.

The patient, treated at the 220 mg dose level, achieved a 50% reduction in target lesions at the first on-treatment scan and showed an 87% decline in CA-125 levels, with only Grade 1 adverse events reported. Both partial responses observed to date occurred in tumor harboring PPP2R1A mutations, supporting the company's mechanistic rationale for targeting WEE1 in genomically defined cancers.

Aprea said emerging signals of anti-tumor activity, together with favorable tolerability across dose levels up to 220 mg, reinforce confidence in APR-1051's differentiated WEE1 inhibition strategy. The trial has also reported five cases of stable disease across multiple tumor types, and enrolment in the 220mg cohort is ongoing, with plans to further expand PPP2R1A-mutated endometrial and HPV-positive head and neck cancer patients. An additional update from the study is expected in the second quarter of 2026.

APRE has traded between $0.54 and $3.56 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $0.60, down 1.54%. In pre-market trading on Wednesday, APRE rose to $0.75 up 25.37%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.