Aprea Expands Global Patent Protection To Strengthen Its DDR Oncology Pipeline

(RTTNews) - Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (APRE) has broadened its global intellectual property estate with newly granted patents in Australia and Japan, reinforcing long-term protection for its WEE1 and ATR inhibitor programs and supporting the company's strategy in DNA damage (DDR) cancer therapeutics.

Aprea, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapies that exploit cancer-specific vulnerabilities while sparing healthy cells, said the expanded patent portfolio is designed to secure durable global exclusivity for its proprietary molecules, formulations, and therapeutic applications. Core patent families across its DDR programs are expected to provide protection into 2045, strengthening the company's ability to de-risk development and maximize future commercial value.

"Our intellectual property estate is a foundational asset for Aprea," said President and CEO Oren Gilad, Ph.D., noting that the newly issued patents further solidify the company's competitive position in the DDR therapeutics field. The expanded portfolio covers new chemical entities, pharmaceutical compositions, and methods of treating a range of oncology indications.

Advancing WEE1 and ATR Clinical Programs

Aprea's lead WEE1 inhibitor, APR-1051, is currently being evaluated in the ACESOT-1051 Phase 1 trial for advanced or metastatic solid tumors with specific gene alterations. The WEE1 program is supported by a growing global patent estate that includes one provisional U.S. application, two pending U.S. applications, one issued Australian patent (2025), and 13 pending applications outside the U.S. If granted, core WEE1 patents are expected to extend protection through 2042, excluding any additional regulatory exclusivity.

The company's ATR inhibitor, ATRN-119, is being evaluated in the ABOYA-119 clinical trial as monotherapy in patients with advanced solid tumors. The ATR program is protected by four issued U.S. patents, one pending U.S. application, one international application, and 21 granted patents in 2025 -alongside 15 pending international applications. Existing ATR patents extend through 2035-2037, with pending applications potentially reaching 2045.

Aprea also filed provisional U.S. applications in 2025 covering macrocyclic inhibitors targeting an undisclosed DDR pathway, further broadening its early-stage pipeline.

The company emphasized that its strengthened patent estate, combined with ongoing clinical progress, positions Aprea for long-term value creation as it advances its DDR-focused oncology programs. Its therapeutic approach aims to selectively target tumor vulnerabilities while minimizing toxicity to healthy cells, with potential applications across ovarian, endometrial, colorectal, prostate, and breast cancers.

APRE has traded between $0.54 and $3.71 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $0.59, down 3.37%, and rose in the pre-market to $0.62, up 5.69%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.