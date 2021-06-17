Aprea (APRE) Stock Rises as Leukemia Triplet Meets Study Goal

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. APRE announced promising top-line data from a phase I/II study evaluating a combination regimen of pipeline candidate, eprenetapopt, in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The study met its pre-specified primary efficacy endpoint of complete remission (CR) rate.

The study was evaluating eprenetapopt in combination with Roche RHHBY/AbbVie’s ABBV Venclexta (venetoclax) and chemotherapy drug, azacytidine, as a potential treatment for TP53 mutant AML.

Data from the study showed that 37% of patients achieved complete remission with 53% composite response rate (which includes complete response with incomplete hematologic recovery). The company plans to discuss the study data with the FDA in the second half of 2021.

Shares of Aprea rose almost 11% on Jun 16, following the study data readouts. In fact, the company’s shares have gained 9.3% in the year so far against the industry’s decline of 0.7%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Apart from AML, the company is also developing eprenetapopt for treating myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). A phase II study is evaluating a combination of eprenetapopt with azacitidine as maintenance therapy for TP53 mutant MDS and AML in patients who have received allogeneic stem cell transplant. Moreover, a previously completed phase I/II study along showed that treatment with eprenetapopt achieved both biological and confirmed clinical responses in hematological malignancies and solid tumors with mutations in the TP53 gene along with favorable safety profile.

However, previously completed pivotal late-stage study evaluating eprenetapopt in combination with azacytidine as front-line treatment of TP53 mutant MDS failed to meet the primary statistical endpoint of complete remission last year.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. price | Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Aprea currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

BioNTech SE BNTX is a better-ranked biotech stock, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

BioNTech’s earnings per share estimates have increased from $30.71 to $30.85 for 2021 and from $25.05 to $25.20 over the past 30 days. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 70.52%, on average, in the last four quarters.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.