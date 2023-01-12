Aprea (APRE) Rises on Advancing Lead Drug to Clinical Studies

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics APRE were up 12% on Jan 11 after management announced that it dosed the first patient in a phase I/IIa study with its lead pipeline candidate ATRN-119, for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

The phase I/IIa study will evaluate ATRN-119, Aprea’s small molecule ATR inhibitor, as a potential treatment of cancers with DNA damage response (DDR) mutation. The phase I portion of this study will assess the tolerability, pharmacokinetics, recommended phase II dose and analysis of patient biomarkers, while the phase IIa portion will further evaluate the tolerability and efficacy of ATRN-119.

Aprea plans to share preliminary data from the above study throughout 2023.

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics have plunged 80.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 13.8% fall.



The initiation of the clinical study for ATRN-119 is based on pre-clinical studies which showed potent anti-proliferative activity of ATRN-119 against various cancer indications and inhibited tumor growth. Treatment with ATRN-119 has also shown the potential to have lower hematological toxicity when compared to other ATR inhibitors.

Apart from ATRN-119, Aprea has no other pipeline candidate in clinical development. Management intends to advance ATRN-1051, a novel WEE1 inhibitor, to clinical development and plans to submit an investigational new drug (IND) application later this year in the fourth quarter.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Aprea currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector include Allogene ALLO, Novo Nordisk NVO and Sanofi SNY, each of which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Allogene’s 2022 loss per share have narrowed from $2.39 to $2.38. In the same period, the loss per share estimate for 2023 has narrowed from $2.84 to $2.82. Shares of Allogene have declined 45.2% in the past year.

Earnings of Allogene beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, witnessing an earnings surprise of 9.44%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Allogene’s earnings beat estimates by 6.45%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Novo Nordisk’s 2022 earnings per share have risen from $3.25 to $3.38. During the same period, the earnings estimates per share for 2023 have risen from $3.98 to $4.15. Shares of Novo Nordisk have risen 33.2% in the past year.

Earnings of Novo Nordisk beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the mark on one occasion, witnessing an earnings surprise of 3.09%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Novo Nordisk’searnings beat estimates by 2.38%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Sanofi’s 2022 earnings per share have risen from $4.16 to $4.31. During the same period, the earnings estimates per share for 2023 have risen from $4.29 to $4.35. Shares of Sanofi have declined 3.9% in the past year.

Earnings of Sanofi beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, witnessing an earnings surprise of 9.50%, on average. In the last reported quarter, Sanofi’s earnings beat estimates by 9.85%.

