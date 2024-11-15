News & Insights

APQ Global’s Strong 2023 Performance Amid Trading Suspension

APQ Global (GB:APQ) has released an update.

APQ Global reports a significant increase in book value to $23.65 million by the end of 2023, driven by its Direct Investments Portfolio, leading to a total return of 226.49%. Despite the positive financial performance, the company’s shares remain suspended from trading on AIM, and no dividends were declared for the year. APQ Global remains focused on restructuring and refinancing efforts to manage its Convertible Unsecured Loan Stock obligations.

