APQ Global Shares Resume Trading Amid Strategic Growth

November 29, 2024 — 02:32 am EST

APQ Global (GB:APQ) has released an update.

APQ Global Limited has announced the restoration of its ordinary shares to trading on AIM following the release of its interim results for the first half of 2024. Additionally, the company’s convertible loan stock is set to resume trading on the ISM market. This move reflects APQ Global’s strategy to drive growth and deliver attractive returns through its diverse investment activities across emerging markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

