APQ Global Shares Resume Trading Amid Strategic Growth

APQ Global Limited has announced the restoration of its ordinary shares to trading on AIM following the release of its interim results for the first half of 2024. Additionally, the company’s convertible loan stock is set to resume trading on the ISM market. This move reflects APQ Global’s strategy to drive growth and deliver attractive returns through its diverse investment activities across emerging markets.

