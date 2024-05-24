News & Insights

Stocks

APQ Global Announces Strong Book Value and Cash Position

May 24, 2024 — 02:34 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

APQ Global (GB:APQ) has released an update.

APQ Global Limited announced an unaudited book value per Ordinary Share of 29.95 US cents as of March 29, 2024, with the company holding approximately $14.2 million in cash. The investment firm expects significant cash flows from its capital raising and transaction advisory business, Delphos International, over the next six months. The board is also focusing on the repayment of its convertible unsecured loan stock (CULS) due in September, amidst considerations of external factors that may affect the timing of cash flows.

For further insights into GB:APQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.