APQ Global Announces Strong Book Value and Cash Position

APQ Global (GB:APQ) has released an update.

APQ Global Limited announced an unaudited book value per Ordinary Share of 29.95 US cents as of March 29, 2024, with the company holding approximately $14.2 million in cash. The investment firm expects significant cash flows from its capital raising and transaction advisory business, Delphos International, over the next six months. The board is also focusing on the repayment of its convertible unsecured loan stock (CULS) due in September, amidst considerations of external factors that may affect the timing of cash flows.

For further insights into GB:APQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.