Appulse Corporation Posts Q1 Loss, Declares Dividend

May 22, 2024 — 05:50 pm EDT

Appulse (TSE:APL) has released an update.

Appulse Corporation announced a net loss of $51,300 for Q1 2024, following the significant structural change due to the sale of its subsidiary, Centrifuges Unlimited Inc., in November 2023. The company has settled its outstanding bank obligations and is focusing on interest-yielding investments and potential investment opportunities to maximize shareholder value. A dividend of $.15 per share has been declared, payable in June 2024.

