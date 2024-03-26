AppTech Payments Prices $2 Mln Public Offering

(RTTNews) - AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Tuesday announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of $2 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.0 million.

In the pre-market session, shares are at $1.00, down 39.39 percent from the previous close of $1.5 on a volume of 145,311.

The offering is expected to close on March 27, 2024.

The digital financial services provider has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price per share, less the underwriting discounts to cover over-allotments, if any.

AppTech intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for integration of existing business, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.