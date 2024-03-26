News & Insights

AppTech Payments Prices $2 Mln Public Offering

March 26, 2024

(RTTNews) - AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) Tuesday announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of $2 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.00 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $2.0 million.

In the pre-market session, shares are at $1.00, down 39.39 percent from the previous close of $1.5 on a volume of 145,311.

The offering is expected to close on March 27, 2024.

The digital financial services provider has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 300,000 shares of common stock at the public offering price per share, less the underwriting discounts to cover over-allotments, if any.

AppTech intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for integration of existing business, working capital and general corporate purposes.

