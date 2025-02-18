AppTech Payments Corp. Secures Continued Nasdaq Listing, Addresses Shareholders' Equity Deficiency

AppTech Payments Corp. retains Nasdaq listing, must meet conditions by deadlines to address equity deficiency and bid price compliance.

Quiver AI Summary

AppTech Payments Corp., a fintech company, announced it has received approval from the Nasdaq Hearings Panel to continue its listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, conditional on meeting specific requirements. The Company must file a public disclosure by March 31, 2025, demonstrating that its shareholders' equity deficiency has been addressed, along with other details in its anticipated 2023 10-K report by March 15, 2025. Additionally, AppTech has until May 5, 2025, to meet Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price requirement. CEO Thomas DeRosa expressed gratitude for the support from Nasdaq and reaffirmed the Company’s commitment to compliance and improving shareholder value. The Company is currently undergoing restructuring to enhance its financial stability and expects to generate significant revenue in the near future. For more details, the Company filed a Form 8-K with the SEC earlier today.

Potential Positives

The company has successfully secured continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and market presence.

AppTech has been given a timeline to demonstrate compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement, indicating potential paths for recovery and stabilization.

The company's CEO expressed gratitude towards Nasdaq, highlighting positive engagement with regulatory bodies, which could foster a good relationship moving forward.

The press release outlines the company's commitment to driving growth and enhancing shareholder value, suggesting a proactive approach to business development and strategy.

Potential Negatives

The press release indicates that AppTech Payments Corp. is currently a subject of scrutiny from Nasdaq due to a deficiency in shareholder equity, which raises concerns about the company's financial health.

The company must meet specific conditions by March 31, 2025, to avoid delisting, which puts pressure on its management and could affect investor confidence.

AppTech has until May 5, 2025, to regain compliance with Nasdaq's $1 minimum bid price per share requirement, adding urgency to their financial recovery efforts.

FAQ

What recent announcement did AppTech Payments Corp make regarding its Nasdaq listing?

AppTech received notice that its request to continue listing on Nasdaq was granted, subject to certain conditions.

What are the conditions for AppTech's Nasdaq listing continuation?

AppTech must file a public disclosure by March 31, 2025, and comply with the $1 minimum bid requirement by May 5, 2025.

Who expressed gratitude towards the Nasdaq Hearings Panel?

AppTech's CEO, Thomas DeRosa, thanked the Nasdaq Staff and Hearings Panel for their support in maintaining the Company's listing.

What has AppTech done to strengthen its position in the market?

The company restructured and streamlined its finances, positioning itself for significant revenue growth across various verticals.

Where can I find more information about AppTech's financial services?

Additional information can be found on AppTech's official website at apptechcorp.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $APCX stock to their portfolio, and 11 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APCX) a pioneering Fintech company powering frictionless commerce, today announced that it received notice from the Nasdaq Hearings Advisor (the “Hearings Panel”) of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) that the Hearings Panel has granted the Company’s request to continue its listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, subject to the Company meeting certain conditions, including filing on or before March 31, 2025, a public disclosure describing that the shareholders’ equity deficiency has been cured and the Company plans on including the detailed requested information in its 2023 10-K filing anticipated to be filed on or before March 15, 2025. The Company was also given until May 5, 2025, to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s $1 minimum bid price per share requirement. The Panel granted our request to attempt to increase the bid price of our stock organically, based in part on our declaration that we were already in compliance with the Equity Rule.





AppTech's CEO, Thomas DeRosa, extended gratitude to the Nasdaq Staff and the Nasdaq Hearings Panel for their continued support in maintaining the Company's listing. Our team remains fully committed to meeting all Nasdaq Continued Listing Requirements, including the $1 minimum bid requirement, by May 5, 2025. The recent restructuring and efforts to streamline the company's finances have positioned AppTech stronger than ever before. We are now on the verge of generating significant revenue across multiple verticals and are dedicated to driving growth and enhancing shareholder value.





Additional information was provided in the Company's Form 8-K, which was filed earlier today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





Click the following link to view today’s 8-K



:









February 14, 2025 - Form 8-K













About AppTech Payments Corp.







AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure, coupled with our Specialty Payments development and delivery model. AppTech maintains exclusive licensing and partnership agreements in addition to a full suite of patented technology capabilities. For more information, please visit





apptechcorp.com





.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







AppTech Payments Corp.









760-707-5959











info@apptechcorp.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.