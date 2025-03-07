AppTech Payments Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Organizational Changes

AppTech Payments Corp. reports reduced operating losses and organizational changes following a $5 million investment to improve operations.

AppTech Payments Corp. released its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024, reporting an operating loss of $2.1 million, an improvement from a $3.4 million loss in the same period of 2023. For the full year, the company incurred an $8.8 million loss, down from $18.5 million in the previous year. CEO Thomas DeRosa highlighted significant organizational changes during the fourth quarter, including a $5 million investment from a new investor group that gained control of the Board and appointed new leadership. The new CFO, Felipe Corrado, expressed optimism about recent improvements in operations and financial positioning. The company plans to file its 2024 Form 10K by March 31, 2025.

Potential Positives

AppTech Payments Corp. reduced its operating loss for Q4 2024 to $2.1 million compared to $3.4 million in Q4 2023, indicating an improvement in financial performance.

The full year 2024 operating loss was significantly reduced to $8.8 million from $18.5 million in 2023, showing positive progress in overall financial health.

The company secured a $5 million commitment from a new investor group, which is expected to improve operations and strengthen its capital position.

Organizational changes including the appointment of a new CFO and a shift in the Board of Directors suggest a strategic refocus that may enhance future performance.

Potential Negatives

The company reported a significant operating loss of $2.1 million in Q4 2024, although it was an improvement from the previous year's loss, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

Recent organizational changes, including the replacement of key executives, may signal instability and a lack of strategic direction within the company.

The company heavily relied on a new investor group to improve operations, raising concerns about its previous financial health and operational management.

FAQ

What were AppTech Payments Corp.'s Q4 2024 financial results?

AppTech reported an operating loss of $2.1 million compared to a $3.4 million loss in Q4 2023.

Who is the new CFO of AppTech Payments Corp.?

The new CFO of AppTech is Felipe Corrado, who is optimistic about the company's organizational improvements.

What significant changes occurred at AppTech in Q4 2024?

The company underwent organizational changes, including new leadership and a $5 million investment from a new investor group.

When will AppTech file its 2024 Form 10K?

AppTech Payments Corp. plans to file its 2024 Form 10K on March 31, 2025.

What services does AppTech Payments Corp. provide?

AppTech provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, SMEs, and consumers through its cloud-based platform.

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APCX), a fintech company, today shared its Fourth Quarter 2024 financial results. The Company reported an operating loss of $2.1 million ($0.08 per share) versus a $3.4 million loss in the same quarter of 2023 ($0.18 per share).





The operating loss for the full year 2024 was $8.8 million ($0.35 per share) versus $18.5 million ($1.01 per share) in 2023.





CEO Thomas DeRosa noted that AppTech underwent significant organizational changes in the fourth quarter when a new investor group committed $5 million to improve the Company’s operations; established voting control of the Board of Directors and replaced certain key executives including the CEO and CFO. New CFO Felipe Corrado stated “We are encouraged by the organizational and operating improvements made in the fourth quarter. We bolstered our capital position, reduced expenses and narrowed our focus solely to several potentially near-term and profitable customers.”





The company also announced it would file its 2024 Form 10K on March 31, 2025.







