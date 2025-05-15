AppTech Payments Corp. Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results with Reduced Operating Loss

AppTech Payments Corp. reports Q1 2025 operating loss of $2.6 million, focusing on revenue expansion and cost efficiency.

Quiver AI Summary

AppTech Payments Corp. reported its First Quarter 2025 financial results, revealing an operating loss of $2.6 million, an improvement from a $3.0 million loss in the same quarter of the previous year. The cash basis loss also decreased to $1.8 million from $2.2 million in 2024. The company aims to enhance its operating efficiency and has introduced new revenue sources to move towards breakeven and profitability. CFO Felipe Corrado highlighted that the measures taken to improve the company's financial position are starting to show positive results, with a continued focus on revenue growth and cost management. AppTech provides digital financial services through its scalable cloud-based platform, targeting various market segments including financial institutions and small businesses.

Potential Positives

AppTech Payments Corp. reduced its operating loss to $2.6 million in Q1 2025 from $3.0 million in Q1 2024, indicating improved financial performance year-over-year.

The company reported a decrease in cash basis loss, down to $1.8 million from $2.2 million in the prior year, showcasing enhanced operational efficiency.

AppTech’s management emphasizes a focus on driving revenue expansion while maintaining cost efficiency, signaling a strategic approach toward profitability.

Potential Negatives

AppTech reported an operating loss of $2.6 million, which, while improved from the previous year, still indicates ongoing financial struggles that may concern investors.

The company remains in a loss position, highlighting challenges in achieving profitability despite efforts to enhance operating efficiency.

The reliance on forward-looking statements in the release emphasizes the uncertainties and risks that could impact future performance, potentially leading to investor apprehension.

FAQ

What were AppTech Payments' First Quarter 2025 financial results?

AppTech reported an operating loss of $2.6 million, improving from a $3.0 million loss in Q1 2024.

How does AppTech plan to achieve profitability?

AppTech aims to enhance operating efficiency and add revenue sources to reach breakeven and ultimately profit.

What is the cash basis loss for AppTech in Q1 2025?

The cash basis loss for AppTech in the first quarter of 2025 was $1.8 million, compared to $2.2 million in 2024.

Who commented on AppTech's financial improvements?

Felipe Corrado, AppTech’s CFO, commented on the company’s financial position and progress toward revenue expansion.

Where can I find more information about AppTech Payments Corp.?

For more information, visit AppTech's website at apptechcorp.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$APCX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $APCX stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



CARLSBAD, Calif., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Payments Corp. (“AppTech or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APCX), a fintech company, today announced its First Quarter 2025 financial results. The Company reported an operating loss of $2.6 million ($0.08 per share) versus a $3.0 million loss in the same quarter of 2024 ($0.13 per share). The cash basis loss was $1.8 million versus $2.2 million in 2024.





AppTech seeks to further enhance operating efficiency and has added revenue sources to achieve breakeven, then profitable operating results.





Felipe Corrado, AppTech’s CFO, commented, “The steps we’ve taken to improve our financial position are beginning to yield tangible results. Our priority remains driving revenue expansion while maintaining cost efficiency.”







About AppTech Payments Corp.







AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX) provides digital financial services for financial institutions, corporations, small and midsized enterprises (“SMEs”), and consumers through the Company’s scalable cloud-based platform architecture and infrastructure. For more information, please visit



apptechcorp.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, forecast, intend, may, plan, project, predict, should, will” and similar expressions as they relate to AppTech are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in methods of marketing, delays in manufacturing or distribution, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in this press release due to any of these factors. AppTech is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.







AppTech Payments Corp.









760-707-5959











info@apptechcorp.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.